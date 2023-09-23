Vida en la ciudad

Se prevé que la actividad solar traerá avistamientos de auroras boreales más frecuentes y generalizados

23 de septiembre de 2023
Se prevé que la actividad solar traerá avistamientos de auroras boreales más frecuentes y generalizados

Scientists have indicated a significant increase in sunspot observations since the end of 2022, leading to a higher probability of witnessing the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis. This surge in activity has exceeded previous projections and has extended the geographic range where the lights can be seen. As a result, observers can expect more frequent sightings of the Northern Lights from various locations on Earth if this trend continues.

According to NBC News, scientists predict that the next 18 months will showcase the highest activity of the past two decades. This heightened activity is expected to continue throughout the upcoming decade. Additionally, solar activity is projected to progressively grow until autumn 2024, providing the greatest possibility of experiencing the awe-inspiring Aurora Borealis.

The Northern Lights have long captivated the imagination of people around the world. This celestial phenomenon occurs when charged particles from the sun collide with atoms in Earth’s atmosphere. These collisions generate a stunning display of colorful lights in the sky, primarily in polar regions. The lights can vary in intensity, ranging from faint green hues to vibrant reds and purples.

With the recent increase in sunspot observations, scientists believe that the conditions for witnessing the Northern Lights will improve significantly. This means that not only will more people have the opportunity to see this natural spectacle, but they may also be able to view it from locations previously considered unlikely.

Further research is underway to better understand the correlation between sunspot activity and the frequency and range of the Northern Lights. By studying these patterns, scientists can enhance their predictions and provide more accurate forecasts for upcoming celestial events.

By Mamfo Brescia

