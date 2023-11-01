Encontrar personalidades en los volcanes: comprender la imprevisibilidad de las erupciones

Volcanoes, like people, have unique personalities. While some volcanoes are prone to major eruptions, others may remain quiet for centuries. Scientists devote considerable time and effort to understanding these volcanic personalities and deciphering the warning signs of an imminent eruption. However, the unpredictability of volcanic behavior makes accurate eruption forecasts challenging.

One such volcano of interest is Campi Flegrei, located near Naples, Italy. The last major eruption occurred in 1538, and significant seismic activity has been observed recently. Christopher Kilburn, a professor of volcanology, explains that while there are similarities between the current seismic unrest and previous periods of unrest in the 1980s, there are also notable differences. The current uplift of the ground has been slower and longer-lasting. Kilburn and his colleagues suggest that these changes indicate a weakening of the volcano’s crust, making it more susceptible to rupture.

However, Kilburn emphasizes that even if a rupture occurs, it does not guarantee a volcanic eruption. The behavior of magma remains uncertain, and the observatory present at Campi Flegrei covers a range of possible outcomes, from increased seismic activity to a small eruption.

Understanding volcanic systems is challenging due to their vast size and complex nature. Calderas, which are large depressions formed by volcanic activity, can stretch for miles. For example, the Long Valley Caldera in California covers approximately 10 miles. The Yellowstone Caldera in Yellowstone National Park is even more expansive, measuring 30 miles by 45 miles. Although the Long Valley Caldera also experienced increased seismic activity in the 1980s, scientists are less concerned about a major eruption there due to indications that the underlying magma has been cooling.

Research scientist Ettore Biondi and his colleagues have developed a novel method for gathering acoustic sensing data using fiber-optic cables to capture underground snapshots of the Long Valley Caldera. They discovered that a solid rock structure covers the magma chamber, likely inhibiting large eruptions. While smaller eruptions cannot be ruled out, Biondi believes that, from a supervolcanic eruption perspective, the situation remains relatively safe.

The challenge of predicting volcanic eruptions stems from the unique characteristics of each volcano. Understanding what is normal for a specific volcano helps identify abnormal signs. However, volcano systems are diverse, and what may signal an eruption for one volcano may not apply elsewhere. Scientists continue to monitor volcanoes meticulously to uncover their distinct personalities and improve eruption forecasting capabilities.

