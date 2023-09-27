Vida en la ciudad

Ciencia:

Tres sitios de huellas de dinosaurios de la era Jurásica recién descubiertos en Marruecos

ByMamfo Brescia

27 de septiembre de 2023
Researchers from Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University, Liverpool John Moores University, and the University of Birmingham have uncovered three new Jurassic-era dinosaur track sites in Morocco. These track sites, found in the Isli geological formation in the Imilchil-Outerbat region, contain tracks from various types of dinosaurs.

Track sites are areas where tracks left behind by ancient creatures have been preserved in stone. Over time, these tracks become buried and compacted into rock. Erosion eventually exposes the tracks, providing paleobiologists with valuable information about the creatures that once roamed the area.

The three newly discovered track sites have been dated to be between 145 and 165 million years old, placing them within the Jurassic period. They contain a diverse range of tracks believed to have been made by different types of dinosaurs.

One of the track sites spans approximately 61 meters and contains 18 trackways. Among these trackways, six are believed to have been made by sauropods, 11 by theropods, and one by an ornithopod. Another track site measures just over nine meters and features two trackways made by adult theropods and several juvenile theropods. The third site is nearly five meters long and contains a variety of bird-like theropod tracks.

Although a large number of tracks have been found, the researchers have yet to link any of them to specific body fossils due to the scarcity of dinosaur fossils in the area.

The findings of this study were published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Fuentes:

Ahmed Oussou et al, New Middle to Late Jurassic dinosaur tracksites in the Central High Atlas Mountains, Morocco, Royal Society Open Science (2023). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.231091

Phys.org: https://phys.org/news/2023-09-jurassic-era-dinosaur-track-sites-morocco.html

