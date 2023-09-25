Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Misión OSIRIS-REx de la NASA: una nave espacial regresa con una muestra de asteroide, no con zombis

Bygabriel bota

25 de septiembre de 2023
Misión OSIRIS-REx de la NASA: una nave espacial regresa con una muestra de asteroide, no con zombis

Cinephiles may recall the fictional scenario in the film Night of the Living Dead where the rising dead are attributed to radiation from a space probe returning from Venus. While it’s an entertaining concept for a movie, NASA wants to assure everyone that their recent mission does not involve zombies. On Sunday, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully completed its seven-year round trip to the asteroid 101955 Bennu, bringing back a sample of rocks and dust.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson clarified that Bennu is a potentially hazardous asteroid due to its slim chance of impacting Earth. However, this designation should not be confused with the zombie-themed dangers depicted in George A. Romero’s film. The primary focus of this mission is to gather valuable information about the early composition of our solar system. Scientists hope that the asteroid’s contents will offer insights into planetary formation, organic molecules, and the possibility of liquid water.

After a three-year journey, OSIRIS-REx dropped off its sample return capsule above Utah. The capsule then descended through the atmosphere and gently parachuted to the ground. NASA’s personnel approached the capsule with caution, ensuring all safety measures were in place. Although JAXA, the Japanese space agency, has already completed similar missions without incident, NASA took extra precautions to prevent any potential contamination.

The OSIRIS-REx capsule was immediately transferred to a clean room and subjected to continuous nitrogen flow. This process aims to maintain the sample’s purity for research purposes. The main objective is to avoid any potential interaction with Earthly matter, not to prevent a zombie outbreak at the Johnson Space Center.

To broaden the research scope, NASA plans to distribute up to a quarter of the Bennu sample to scientists worldwide. The OSIRIS-REx team, composed of 233 scientists from 38 institutions, will receive a portion of the sample. The Canadian Space Agency and JAXA will also receive smaller portions, while the majority will be preserved at NASA’s Johnson Space Center for future scientists.

In the meantime, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft continues its exploration and is now en route to its next destination, the asteroid 99942 Apophis. NASA’s efforts to understand the mysteries of space have come a long way since the film Night of the Living Dead, but rest assured, the return of the OSIRIS-REx mission does not involve any undead creatures.

Fuentes:
– [Night of the Living Dead](https://youtube.com/watch?v=xj0O-fLSV7c&start=22&feature=oembed)
– NASA Twitter Account

By gabriel bota

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Un gran avance en la investigación de especies extintas: ARN centenario secuenciado de un espécimen de tigre de Tasmania

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Asteroide 2023 SF6: un encuentro cercano con la Tierra

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Un centro innovador en la Universidad de Colorado en Boulder tiene como objetivo mejorar la predicción del clima espacial

27 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Un gran avance en la investigación de especies extintas: ARN centenario secuenciado de un espécimen de tigre de Tasmania

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Asteroide 2023 SF6: un encuentro cercano con la Tierra

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Un centro innovador en la Universidad de Colorado en Boulder tiene como objetivo mejorar la predicción del clima espacial

27 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Los neurocientíficos chocan por la teoría de la información integrada

27 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios