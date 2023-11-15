Una medición innovadora arroja luz sobre la piel de neutrones del plomo-208

Lead-208, a nucleus rich in neutrons with 82 protons and 126 neutrons, has captivated the interest of scientists due to its unique structure. At its core, it contains a mixture of protons and neutrons, while its periphery is enveloped by a diffuse layer primarily composed of neutrons, known as the neutron “skin.” This fascinating property has become the focus of research as it holds the key to understanding quantum chromodynamics and the behavior of quarks and gluons within the nucleus. Additionally, studying the neutron skin can shed light on the structure of neutron stars, the incredibly dense remnants left behind after a supernova explosion.

The thickness of the neutron skin of lead-208 has now been successfully measured by theoretical physicists at CERN. Utilizing data from heavy-ion runs of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the researchers determined the thickness to be 0.217±0.058 femtometres, which aligns with previous measurements obtained through different methods by other collaborations. The dataset consisted of 670 data points from Runs 1 and 2 of the LHC, primarily collected from the ALICE experiment, with additional contributions from ATLAS and CMS.

Measuring the thickness of the neutron skin presents a considerable challenge. While the structure of protons can be determined using electron scattering, neutrons do not possess an electric charge and do not scatter electrons in the same manner. However, neutrons are significantly influenced by the strong nuclear force, responsible for binding quarks and gluons within atomic nuclei.

In the heavy-ion runs at the LHC, beams of lead-208 nuclei are propelled towards each other, colliding at high energies. The Lorentz contraction causes these nuclei to become compressed into pancake-shaped objects moving close to the speed of light. The colossal energy and pressure generated during the collision tear apart the gluons that hold the quarks within the nucleons, forming a substance known as quark-gluon plasma. Quark-gluon plasma is believed to have existed in the moments immediately following the Big Bang and is theorized to exist at the core of neutron stars.

As the pressure and temperature decrease within the LHC, the quark-gluon plasma decays into particles that can be tracked by the LHC detectors, providing insights into the properties of this unique state of matter. In the case of lead-208, the distribution of protons and neutrons determines the size and shape of the quark-gluon plasma, granting physicists the ability to visualize the structure of the lead-208 nucleus and calculate the thickness of its neutron skin.

This groundbreaking measurement represents the first time the thickness of the lead-208 neutron skin has been determined using the strong force. In a previous study conducted by the Lead Radius Experiment (PREX) collaboration at the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility, a similar result of 0.283±0.071 femtometres was obtained in 2021 using techniques reliant on the electroweak force.

“It is remarkable that this new determination, based solely on existing data, yields an uncertainty level comparable to other experimental determinations,” notes Wilke van der Schee, one of the authors of the study from CERN’s Theoretical Physics department. “In the future, with more dedicated measurements, we can undoubtedly improve the precision of the extraction from LHC data.”

This breakthrough result serves as a bridge that connects research in seemingly disparate fields, uniting the realms of high-energy nuclear collisions, neutron stars, and nuclear structure. By combining expertise from various scientific domains, scientists are pushing the boundaries of knowledge and gaining deeper insights into the fundamental nature of matter and the mysteries of the universe.

Preguntas Frecuentes

1. What is the neutron “skin” of lead-208?

The neutron “skin” refers to the diffuse outer shell of mostly neutrons surrounding the core of lead-208’s nucleus.

2. How does studying the neutron skin deepen our understanding of quantum chromodynamics?

Researching the neutron skin allows scientists to investigate how quarks and gluons, which are the exchange particles of the strong force, behave within the nucleus. This contributes to a better understanding of quantum chromodynamics.

3. Why is the measurement of the neutron skin thickness challenging?

Determining the thickness of the neutron skin is difficult because neutrons do not possess an electric charge, making them unable to scatter electrons in the same manner as protons. However, they are heavily influenced by the strong nuclear force.

4. What is quark-gluon plasma?

Quark-gluon plasma is a state of matter that is believed to have existed moments after the Big Bang. It is a substance in which the quarks and gluons, usually confined within particles such as protons and neutrons, are deconfined and free to move independently.

5. How does the thickness of the neutron skin affect our knowledge of neutron stars?

Studying the neutron skin of lead-208 provides insights into the structure of neutron stars, which are the incredibly dense remnants left behind after a supernova explosion. Understanding the neutron skin contributes to our understanding of the composition and properties of neutron stars.