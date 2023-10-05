Vida en la ciudad

5 de octubre de 2023
El asombroso eclipse solar anular del 14 de octubre de 2023

The upcoming annular solar eclipse on 14 Oct. 2023 is set to be a breathtaking celestial event, primarily visible from the Americas. The Virtual Telescope Project, in collaboration with various astro-imagers and institutions, will be providing a live viewing experience of this remarkable phenomenon.

The online session for the annular solar eclipse is scheduled to commence at 16:30 UTC on 14 Oct. 2023. Mark your calendars and prepare to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of this unique celestial event.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon masks the Sun’s central region, leaving only a ring of sunlight visible around the edges. Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the Moon completely covers the Sun, an annular eclipse creates a mesmerizing ring of fire in the sky.

The Virtual Telescope Project has been at the forefront of bringing celestial events closer to audiences worldwide. Through their partnerships with astrophotographers and institutions, they are able to capture and transmit live footage of astronomical phenomena, allowing viewers to witness these extraordinary moments from the comfort of their own homes.

To support the Virtual Telescope Project and enable them to continue sharing these phenomenal experiences, donations are welcome. With your contribution, you will receive a unique, limited-edition set of images capturing various celestial objects, such as the stunning comet C/2020 F3 Neowise above Rome, potentially hazardous asteroids, space stations, and more.

Prepare yourself for the magnificence of the 14 Oct. 2023 annular solar eclipse, as the Virtual Telescope Project and their dedicated partners serve as your virtual guides to this extraordinary cosmic spectacle.

Definiciones:
– Annular Solar Eclipse: An astronomical event where the Moon partially covers the Sun, creating a ring of sunlight around the edges.

Fuentes:
– El Proyecto del Telescopio Virtual
– Astro-imagers and institutions involved in the live viewing of the annular solar eclipse.



