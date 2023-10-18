Vida en la ciudad

Ciencia:

Los densos asteroides del sistema solar podrían estar formados por elementos superpesados, sugiere un estudio

ByMamfo Brescia

18 de octubre de 2023
Los densos asteroides del sistema solar podrían estar formados por elementos superpesados, sugiere un estudio

A recent study suggests that some asteroids in our solar system may be composed of naturally occurring “superheavy elements” that are beyond the elements listed in the periodic table. These asteroids, known as compact ultra dense objects (CUDOs), are denser than any naturally occurring element on Earth.

One of these CUDOs is 33 Polyhymnia, located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The density of this asteroid has puzzled scientists for years, as its small size does not account for its immense density. Previous research proposed that dark matter particles could explain the density, but the new study suggests that unknown classes of chemical elements beyond the periodic table could be responsible.

Scientists have debated whether elements heavier than oganesson, the heaviest element on the periodic table, could occur naturally and be stable. These superheavy elements are highly radioactive and decay within milliseconds. However, previous studies have suggested the existence of an “island of stability” in the periodic table, where superheavy elements with atomic number near 164 could exist for short periods of time without undergoing rapid decay.

Using a theoretical model called the Thomas-Fermi model, the researchers calculated the atomic structure and density of hypothetical superheavy elements. They found that elements with atomic numbers near 164 would have a density similar to that of 33 Polyhymnia. This suggests that superheavy elements, if they exist, could explain the density of CUDOs.

Further research is needed to determine the exact composition of these asteroids and the nature of superheavy elements. If confirmed, the existence of superheavy elements within our solar system would raise new questions about their formation and why they have not been discovered outside of asteroids.

Fuentes:
Study: The European Physical Journal Plus

Definition: Superheavy Elements – extremely heavy chemical elements with atomic number greater than 104.

Definition: Dark Matter – a hypothetical form of matter that is believed to make up a significant portion of the total mass in the universe but does not interact with light or other electromagnetic radiation.

Definition: Compact Ultra Dense Objects (CUDOs) – a term used to describe asteroids that are denser than any naturally occurring element on Earth.

Fuente: Ciencia Viva

