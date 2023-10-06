Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Elon Musk predice el lanzamiento de una nave espacial y el aterrizaje en Marte dentro de cuatro años

ByRoberto Andrés

6 de octubre de 2023
Elon Musk predice el lanzamiento de una nave espacial y el aterrizaje en Marte dentro de cuatro años

During an interview at the International Astronautical Congress, Elon Musk shared his vision for interplanetary spaceflight and made bold predictions about the future of SpaceX’s Starship rocket.

Musk expressed some frustration with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding the timeline for recovering the first stage of the launch system. He mentioned that obtaining the necessary licenses could take “maybe less than a year,” hinting at potential delays caused by regulatory processes.

The first attempt to launch the full Starship and Super-Heavy Booster combo in 2023 was unsuccessful, with severe damage occurring to the launch pad. The upcoming second attempt is currently pending regulatory approval.

To catch a booster with the launch tower’s arms by 2024, Musk emphasized the need for an impressive launch cadence, which would require FAA green-lighting. However, even if the catch does not happen by 2024, it would not hinder the progress of the Starlink program. Musk mentioned that the deployment of Starlink v3 satellites is expected to begin in approximately a year.

In addition to these predictions, Musk also mentioned the ambitious goal of landing on Mars within four years. This would require not only the successful functioning of the Starship but also the ability to safely land on the Martian surface. Musk attributed the timeframe to planetary alignment as a key factor.

While Musk did not provide many specific details about the current progress of the Starship, he did mention drawing lessons from the Soviet N1 rocket, which has similarities in design. The Soviet Moon rocket experienced four launch failures, leading to the cancellation of the program.

Overall, Elon Musk’s interview highlighted his commitment to pushing boundaries in space exploration. With ambitious goals for the Starship launch, Starlink deployment, and a Mars landing within four years, SpaceX’s future endeavors will surely be closely watched.

Source: Original article by [author], [date]

By Roberto Andrés

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

El agujero negro supermasivo en M87 confirma las teorías de Einstein

10 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

Un enorme agujero de ozono descubierto sobre la Antártida

10 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciencia:

El papel del MOF en el mantenimiento de la integridad y función mitocondrial

10 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

El agujero negro supermasivo en M87 confirma las teorías de Einstein

10 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Un enorme agujero de ozono descubierto sobre la Antártida

10 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El papel del MOF en el mantenimiento de la integridad y función mitocondrial

10 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Investigadores descubren antiguas plantas de agave en Arizona que han persistido durante miles de años

10 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios