Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

SpaceX lanza con éxito 21 satélites Starlink a órbita

ByVicky Stavropoulou

25 de septiembre de 2023
SpaceX lanza con éxito 21 satélites Starlink a órbita

SpaceX has successfully launched a group of 21 Starlink satellites into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. The launch took place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, and the Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 4:48 a.m. EDT. SpaceX broadcasted the launch live on X (formerly Twitter) with coverage starting five minutes before liftoff.

This launch comes shortly after another Starlink mission from Florida’s Space Coast, and it marks the 17th flight for a reused Falcon 9 first stage. This is significant as it ties SpaceX’s previous record for reusability.

Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious internet megaconstellation, which currently has over 4,750 operational satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The company has plans for substantial expansion in the future.

The Falcon 9’s first stage returned to Earth safely, executing a precise landing on a SpaceX drone ship in the sea. This particular Falcon 9 first stage has now completed six launches and landings.

Approximately 62.5 minutes after the launch, the 21 Starlink satellites were deployed into their designated positions in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

This successful launch and deployment of more Starlink satellites further demonstrates SpaceX’s commitment to building a global internet network. With each successful mission, the company gets closer to their goal of providing high-speed, reliable internet access to even the most remote regions of the world.

Source: Space.com (URL removed)

Definiciones:
1. Falcon 9 rocket: A two-stage orbital launch vehicle developed by SpaceX for the transport of payloads into space.
2. Starlink satellites: Satellites launched by SpaceX as part of their plan to provide worldwide internet coverage.
3. Low Earth Orbit (LEO): The region of space located approximately between 160 to 2,000 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

Fuentes:
Space.com (URL removed)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Un gran avance en la investigación de especies extintas: ARN centenario secuenciado de un espécimen de tigre de Tasmania

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Asteroide 2023 SF6: un encuentro cercano con la Tierra

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Un centro innovador en la Universidad de Colorado en Boulder tiene como objetivo mejorar la predicción del clima espacial

27 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Un gran avance en la investigación de especies extintas: ARN centenario secuenciado de un espécimen de tigre de Tasmania

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Asteroide 2023 SF6: un encuentro cercano con la Tierra

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Un centro innovador en la Universidad de Colorado en Boulder tiene como objetivo mejorar la predicción del clima espacial

27 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Los neurocientíficos chocan por la teoría de la información integrada

27 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios