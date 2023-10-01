Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

La NASA selecciona SpaceX para la misión Smallsat para estudiar el clima espacial

ByVicky Stavropoulou

1 de octubre de 2023
La NASA selecciona SpaceX para la misión Smallsat para estudiar el clima espacial

NASA has awarded SpaceX a launch contract for the Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS). These small satellites will study space weather and the magnetosphere from low Earth orbit as part of a joint mission in 2025.

The TRACERS mission was selected by NASA in 2019 as a Small Explorer heliophysics mission. It has a maximum budget of $115 million and was initially planned to launch alongside another mission. However, NASA recently announced that it will share a ride on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with another agency mission called PUNCH in 2025.

The specific details of the TRACERS launch, such as the launch date and cost, have not been disclosed by NASA. However, it is expected to be the primary payload of a rideshare mission to sun-synchronous orbit, scheduled for no earlier than April 2025.

Once in orbit, the two TRACERS spacecraft will repeatedly cross the polar cusp of the Earth’s magnetosphere. This region is where magnetic reconnection occurs between the solar wind and the Earth’s magnetosphere. By studying these interactions, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of space weather and its effects on Earth.

The TRACERS mission is being led by David Miles of the University of Iowa, who took over after the death of Craig Kletzing. The satellites will be used to gather valuable data that will contribute to our understanding of space weather and its impacts on technological systems on Earth.

Source: SpaceNews, NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

El estrés por sequía provoca cambios en la función del suelo de la selva tropical

3 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciencia:

Innovador biosensor basado en proteínas desarrollado para detectar minas terrestres y artefactos sin explotar basados ​​en TNT

3 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciencia:

El rover Perseverance de la NASA captura el diablo de polvo marciano en el cráter Jezero

3 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

El estrés por sequía provoca cambios en la función del suelo de la selva tropical

3 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Innovador biosensor basado en proteínas desarrollado para detectar minas terrestres y artefactos sin explotar basados ​​en TNT

3 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El rover Perseverance de la NASA captura el diablo de polvo marciano en el cráter Jezero

3 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Asteroide 2008 QY: Detalles y posibles consecuencias

3 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios