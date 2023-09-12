Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

SpaceX lanzará cohete Falcon 9 con satélites Starlink

ByVicky Stavropoulou

12 de septiembre de 2023
SpaceX lanzará cohete Falcon 9 con satélites Starlink

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday, September 11th, at 11:57 p.m. The rocket will be carrying 21 Starlink satellites, which are part of SpaceX’s high-speed broadband satellite internet service.

If the initial launch is delayed, SpaceX has backup launch opportunities on Tuesday and Wednesday. The company aims to land the rocket’s first stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean, which will be the 11th flight for this particular booster.

A live webcast of the launch will be available on the SpaceX profile on X (formerly Twitter) about five minutes before liftoff.

Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious project to create a global satellite internet constellation. These small satellites, weighing around 260 kg each, will be deployed in low-Earth orbit to provide high-speed, low-latency internet connectivity across the globe. With the deployment of 21 additional satellites, SpaceX will be expanding its Starlink fleet to enhance its growing broadband internet service.

SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket technology allows for cost-effective space launches by recovering and reusing the rocket’s first stage. The company has achieved significant milestones in landing and reflight of boosters, demonstrating the potential for reduced launch costs and increased accessibility to space.

Fuentes: SpaceX

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Artistas de la Edad de Piedra representaron huellas detalladas de humanos y animales en el arte rupestre de Namibia

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

Prepárese para un espectacular evento de observación del cielo: el cometa Nishimura visible hasta el 17 de septiembre

14 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciencia:

El feroz depredador prehistórico: Pampaphoneus Biccai

14 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Te lo perdiste

Tecnología

Nuevo programa de investigación para mejorar el apoyo a la innovación digital y el espíritu empresarial en el Pacífico

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Google prepara configuraciones basadas en la ubicación para la red Find My Device

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Artistas de la Edad de Piedra representaron huellas detalladas de humanos y animales en el arte rupestre de Namibia

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Spotify ofrecerá prueba gratuita de audiolibros a suscriptores de EE. UU.

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios