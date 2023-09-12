Vida en la ciudad

Un cohete Falcon 9 lanza 21 satélites Starlink desde la base de la fuerza espacial Vandenberg

ByRoberto Andrés

12 de septiembre de 2023
A Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday night, marking the third liftoff of September. The rocket, belonging to SpaceX, carried 21 Starlink satellites as part of the company’s mission to provide global internet service. SpaceX aims to improve internet access in areas where it has been unreliable or unavailable.

The deployment of the satellites was expected to occur around an hour after liftoff. The first-stage booster of the rocket, which had already flown 11 times, successfully landed on the drone ship positioned in the Pacific Ocean.

Just before the launch, Telesat, a Canadian company, announced a multi-launch agreement with SpaceX for missions from both Vandenberg and Florida. Telesat has purchased 14 launches on the Falcon 9 rocket, each carrying up to 18 Telesat Lightspeed satellites to low-Earth orbit per launch. The Telesat launch campaign is set to begin in 2026, with global service intended for 2027.

The Telesat Lightspeed network will provide high-speed data links, highly secure connections, and low-latency broadband connectivity worldwide. Last month, Telesat signed a contract with MDA Ltd. to serve as the prime satellite contractor.

Telesat’s President and CEO, Dan Goldberg, expressed confidence in SpaceX’s reliability and high launch cadence, stating that they will be a great partner in launching Telesat Lightspeed. SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer, Gwynne Shotwell, expressed pride in launching Telesat’s constellation and the expansion of connectivity capabilities for customers across the globe.

The rocket launch not only benefits SpaceX but also provides employment opportunities for workers and brings crew members to the Central Coast, boosting the local economy.

In addition to this recent launch, Vandenberg previously launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying military satellites into orbit for the U.S. Space Force Space Development Agency earlier in the month.

Fuentes:
– [SpaceX](www.spacex.com)
– [Noozhawk](www.noozhawk.com)

