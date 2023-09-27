Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Astronauta de la NASA y cosmonautas rusos regresan a la Tierra después de una estancia prolongada en el espacio

Bygabriel bota

27 de septiembre de 2023
Astronauta de la NASA y cosmonautas rusos regresan a la Tierra después de una estancia prolongada en el espacio

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have returned to Earth after spending over a year in space. American astronaut Frank Rubio set a new record for the longest U.S. spaceflight as a result of the extended stay. The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan using a Soyuz capsule that was rushed as a replacement. Their original ride had been hit by space junk and lost all its coolant while docked to the International Space Station.

Originally planned as a 180-day mission, their stay was extended to 371 days. This means that Rubio spent more than two weeks longer in space than Mark Vande Hei, who previously held NASA’s endurance record for a single spaceflight. However, Russia still holds the world record for the longest spaceflight, which was set in the mid-1990s at 437 days.

The Soyuz capsule that brought Rubio and the cosmonauts back was a replacement launched in February. It is believed that their original capsule was damaged by space junk, causing a cooling system failure. This posed a risk of dangerous overheating for both the capsule and its occupants. As a result, the empty capsule was returned to Earth while the crew waited for a new Soyuz capsule to be launched. The replacements for the crew finally arrived nearly two weeks ago.

Rubio noted that the psychological aspect of spending such a long time in space was tougher than he expected. He missed important family milestones during his mission. However, he may hold on to his new record for a while, as NASA currently has no plans for more yearlong space missions.

<p-Sources: The Associated Press

By gabriel bota

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

La NASA pospone el lanzamiento de la misión del asteroide Psyche para actualizar la configuración del propulsor

29 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

El descubrimiento de un antiguo fósil de tortuga marina proporciona información sobre la historia evolutiva

29 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Comprensión de las cookies y las políticas de privacidad

29 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

La NASA pospone el lanzamiento de la misión del asteroide Psyche para actualizar la configuración del propulsor

29 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El descubrimiento de un antiguo fósil de tortuga marina proporciona información sobre la historia evolutiva

29 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Comprensión de las cookies y las políticas de privacidad

29 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Las inundaciones de antiguos ríos en la llanura del Ganges proporcionan información sobre futuras superinundaciones

29 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios