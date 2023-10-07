Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Los misterios de los rayos de Venus revelados por la sonda solar Parker de la NASA

ByVicky Stavropoulou

7 de octubre de 2023
Los misterios de los rayos de Venus revelados por la sonda solar Parker de la NASA

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe, on its mission to study the secrets of the universe, has brought new insights into the phenomenon of lightning on Venus. The spacecraft, which primarily orbits the Sun, also routinely flies past Venus, allowing it to gather crucial data about the planet.

Recent findings from the Parker Solar Probe challenge the traditional understanding of Venusian lightning. It is now suggested that the flashes of light observed on Venus might not be lightning bolts but instead meteors burning up in the planet’s atmosphere. This revelation comes after a 2021 study failed to detect the radio waves typically associated with lightning on Venus.

The debate surrounding Venusian lightning has persisted for nearly four decades, and this new data may finally bring clarity to the scientific question. While Venus may still experience some lightning, it appears to be less prevalent than previously believed.

The Parker Solar Probe is a highly capable spacecraft that continues to make groundbreaking discoveries. Its mission relies on Venus for gravity assists, which guide the spacecraft closer to the Sun. By utilizing the gravitational force of Venus, the Parker Solar Probe is able to reduce its orbital energy and reach greater proximity to the Sun, allowing for the study of the solar wind and other properties of the near-Sun environment.

As scientists analyze the data collected during this historic mission, a better understanding of Venus and its lightning storms is expected to emerge. Further research will help unravel the mysteries of this fascinating planet and its celestial phenomena.

Fuentes:
– NASA’s Parker Solar Probe: https://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/parker-solar-probe-mission
– Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory: https://www.jhuapl.edu/
– Espacio.com: https://www.space.com/
– Journal Geophysical Research Letters: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/19448007

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

El agujero negro supermasivo en M87 confirma las teorías de Einstein

10 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

Un enorme agujero de ozono descubierto sobre la Antártida

10 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciencia:

El papel del MOF en el mantenimiento de la integridad y función mitocondrial

10 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

El agujero negro supermasivo en M87 confirma las teorías de Einstein

10 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Un enorme agujero de ozono descubierto sobre la Antártida

10 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El papel del MOF en el mantenimiento de la integridad y función mitocondrial

10 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Investigadores descubren antiguas plantas de agave en Arizona que han persistido durante miles de años

10 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios