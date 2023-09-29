Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Nuevos modelos de embriones humanos desarrollados en el laboratorio

ByVicky Stavropoulou

29 de septiembre de 2023
Nuevos modelos de embriones humanos desarrollados en el laboratorio

Scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel have successfully grown “complete” models of human embryos in the lab. These models, known as stem cell-based embryo-like structures (SEMs), have all the known features found in normal embryos around two weeks old. What makes these models unique is that they were developed without using sperm, eggs, or a womb.

Unlike previous embryo models, the SEMs developed by the researchers have shown the ability to progress to the next developmental stage, offering new insights into the early stages of human development. The team hopes that their work could shed light on the mysteries that occur in the first weeks of human development and help uncover the causes of birth defects and miscarriages.

The models were created using naive stem cells, which have the potential to become any type of tissue in the body. Chemicals were used to coax these cells to grow, and they arranged themselves into structures that mimicked the features of a real human embryo. These models were allowed to grow until they reached a stage equivalent to a two-week old embryo after fertilization.

The researchers believe that their approach could reveal the causes of many birth defects and types of infertility. Additionally, it could lead to new methods for growing transplant organs and provide a way to perform experiments that cannot be performed on live embryos.

While the legal cut-off for normal embryo research is typically 14 days in many countries, these SEMs are not considered embryos and are not subject to the same laws. This research offers an ethical and accessible way to study embryonic development and gain insights into the biochemical and mechanical signals that ensure proper growth during the early stages of pregnancy.

Overall, this study represents a significant advancement in the field of embryonic research and provides a foundation for future studies on the events that lead to the formation of the human body plan.

Source: Nilima Marshall, PA Science Reporter (No URL provided)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

¿Es la teoría de la información integrada de la conciencia pseudociencia?

1 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Computadoras independientes determinan la causa de la extinción de los dinosaurios

1 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

El debate sobre la teoría integrada de la información: ¿es pseudociencia?

1 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

¿Es la teoría de la información integrada de la conciencia pseudociencia?

1 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Computadoras independientes determinan la causa de la extinción de los dinosaurios

1 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El debate sobre la teoría integrada de la información: ¿es pseudociencia?

1 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El destino de la Estación Espacial Internacional: por qué la NASA planea estrellarla y quemarla

1 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios