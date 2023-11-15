Planeta enano Eris: revelando los secretos de un mundo helado

Dwarf planet Eris, an enigmatic celestial body discovered in 2005, has long remained a mystery. With its similar size to Pluto and its location in the far reaches of the solar system, Eris has yet to be explored by a spacecraft like NASA’s New Horizons, which provided groundbreaking insights into Pluto. However, recent research has shed new light on Eris and its distinct characteristics, revealing a fascinating world that diverges from its cosmic cousin.

A team of scientists has conducted a study that examines Eris’s structure and composition by analyzing its relationship with its moon Dysnomia. They have discovered that Eris has a rocky interior beneath its icy shell, distinguishing it from Pluto, which boasts an icy exterior with a higher concentration of ice and a suspected subterranean liquid ocean.

This research has revealed that Eris experienced a moment in its history when it was hot enough to melt, causing the rock to sink to its core. Unlike Pluto, Eris is unlikely to harbor a liquid ocean, although its ice undergoes a slow churning motion due to residual heat from within the planet. These findings provide valuable insights into Eris’s geological history and highlight its unique characteristics.

With a diameter slightly smaller than Pluto, Eris has a greater mass due to its higher concentration of rock. This makes Eris about 25% more massive than its cosmic cousin. Comparatively, Earth’s moon has a diameter of approximately 2,160 miles (3,475 km).

Named after the ancient Greek goddess of discord, Eris orbits at a staggering distance from the sun, approximately 68 times farther than Earth. This vast separation means that if you were standing on Eris, the sun would appear no larger than a bright star. The frigid nature of Eris’s environment gives the appearance of perpetual dusk, even at midday.

The relationship between Eris and its moon Dysnomia is also intriguing. Similar to the Earth-moon system, Dysnomia experiences tidal forces that slowly push it away from Eris, consequently slowing down the planet’s spin. As a result, Eris and Dysnomia always present the same face to each other, a configuration known as tidal locking. This arrangement is similar to Pluto and its largest moon, Charon, but differs from the Earth-moon system.

These recent findings deepen our understanding of Eris and its distinctive qualities. By comparing Eris to what we know about Pluto, we are reminded that each of the largest dwarf planets is unique, cautioning against broad generalizations. As we continue to explore the far reaches of our solar system, Eris remains a fascinating object of study, revealing the intricate and diverse nature of our cosmic neighborhood.

Preguntas más frecuentes (FAQ)

Q: How does Eris differ from Pluto?

A: While Eris and Pluto possess similar sizes, Eris has a higher concentration of rock and a lower ice content compared to Pluto. Eris also lacks a suspected subterranean liquid ocean, unlike Pluto.

Q: How does Eris compare to Earth’s moon?

A: Eris is slightly smaller in diameter than Pluto’s moon, but it has a greater mass due to its denser rock composition.

Q: How far is Eris from the sun?

A: Eris orbits the sun at an average distance of about 68 times that of Earth, making it one of the most distant objects in our solar system.

Q: Why does Eris always appear in perpetual dusk?

A: Due to its significant distance from the sun, the sunlight reaching Eris is extremely limited, resulting in a perpetually dusky environment.

Q: What is the relationship between Eris and its moon Dysnomia?

A: Eris and Dysnomia are tidally locked, meaning that they always present the same face to each other. Dysnomia’s tidal forces slow down Eris’s rotation over time.