Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Módulo ruso en la Estación Espacial Internacional experimenta una fuga de refrigerante

Bygabriel bota

10 de octubre de 2023
Módulo ruso en la Estación Espacial Internacional experimenta una fuga de refrigerante

Russia’s Nauka module, a multipurpose addition to the International Space Station (ISS), recently suffered a coolant leak in its backup cooling system. The leak was discovered during routine checks, prompting astronauts to assess the situation. Fortunately, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos, both the crew and the ISS itself are not in any immediate danger.

Moving forward, engineers will work to investigate and rectify the issue. The Nauka module arrived at the ISS just last week, docking after a prolonged and arduous journey. Despite this setback, it is anticipated that the module will continue to contribute to the operations and research conducted on the space station.

Huge Ancient Solar Storm Uncovered Through Tree Rings in French Alps

A discovery in the Southern French Alps has unveiled evidence of a massive solar storm that occurred approximately 14,300 years ago. By analyzing the annual growth rings inside ancient Scots pine trees, researchers have identified a significant spike in radiocarbon, indicating the presence of a solar storm of unprecedented scale.

Had this solar storm occurred in contemporary times, it could have had catastrophic consequences. The burst of energetic particles from the sun may have resulted in the destruction of satellites and widespread disruption to electricity grids. This finding highlights the potent and potentially disruptive nature of solar activity.

The study of tree rings serves as a valuable tool in understanding past climate and environmental events. By examining the growth patterns and chemical composition of tree rings, scientists gain insights into historical occurrences, such as this ancient solar storm.

Fuentes:

– Agencia espacial rusa Roscosmos
– Input from various agencies

– Tree ring research by scientists in the Southern French Alps (specific sources not mentioned)

By gabriel bota

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Tormentas solares: una amenaza para la tecnología y la infraestructura modernas

12 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciencia:

Los anillos de los árboles antiguos revelan una devastadora tormenta solar que podría afectar la civilización actual

12 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

El helicóptero Ingenuity Mars de la NASA establece un nuevo récord de velocidad en su vuelo número 62

12 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Tormentas solares: una amenaza para la tecnología y la infraestructura modernas

12 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Los anillos de los árboles antiguos revelan una devastadora tormenta solar que podría afectar la civilización actual

12 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El helicóptero Ingenuity Mars de la NASA establece un nuevo récord de velocidad en su vuelo número 62

12 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Los científicos encuentran abundante agua y carbono en una muestra de asteroide, lo que respalda la teoría del origen de la vida

12 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios