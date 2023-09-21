Hallazgo en Zambia muestra que los primeros humanos utilizaban madera para estructuras de construcción

Archaeologists in Zambia have made a groundbreaking discovery along the Kalambo River. They have excavated two notched, shaped, and joined logs from the large-fruited bushwillow tree, dating back nearly 476,000 years. These wooden artifacts represent the oldest-known evidence of humans, predating our own species, building structures with wood. This discovery highlights the advanced technological achievements of our ancient ancestors and showcases their ingenuity.

The finding challenges previous assumptions about the capabilities of early humans and sheds new light on their innovative capabilities. The wooden structures provide insight into the early human habitat and demonstrate the sophistication of ancient construction techniques. This discovery also reveals the long-standing relationship between humans and wood as a versatile building material.

The significance of this discovery extends beyond our understanding of ancient human behaviors. It can be seen as an important step in the development of human civilization, with wooden structures being pivotal for progress in architecture and engineering throughout history. By analyzing these wooden artifacts, researchers can gain valuable insights into the construction methods and technological advancements of our ancient predecessors.

RNA Recovered from Extinct Tasmanian Tiger in Groundbreaking Study

Scientists have achieved a significant scientific breakthrough by recovering RNA from an extinct Tasmanian tiger, also known as a thylacine. The dog-sized carnivorous marsupial once inhabited the Australian continent and surrounding islands but is now extinct due to human activity. However, researchers have managed to extract RNA, a genetic material present in living cells, from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger specimen preserved since 1891.

This groundbreaking study opens up new possibilities for understanding the genetic makeup and biological characteristics of extinct species. RNA, with its structural similarities to DNA, provides researchers with valuable information about the genetic code of the Tasmanian tiger and its evolutionary history. By analyzing the recovered RNA, scientists can gain insights into the unique adaptations and behaviors of this fascinating extinct predator.

Furthermore, this study sets a precedent for future research on extinct species, offering potential opportunities to recover genetic material from other long-extinct organisms. The ability to extract RNA from specimens that are over a century old expands the scope of genetic analysis and opens up new avenues for studying Earth’s ancient biodiversity.

Rocket Lab’s Latest Mission Ends Abruptly, Shares Decline

Rocket Lab USA experienced a setback when its latest mission failed just 2-1/2 minutes after launch. An undisclosed issue caused the failure, leading to a delay of the company’s next mission. As a result, Rocket Lab’s shares dropped by approximately 8% following the incident.

The space company’s quick response and transparency demonstrate their commitment to safety and reliability. By promptly addressing the incident and delaying the next mission, Rocket Lab ensures a thorough investigation and necessary adjustments to prevent similar issues from occurring in the future. Although setbacks are not uncommon in the aerospace industry, the company’s dedication to continuous improvement is key to maintaining customer trust and confidence.

Rocket Lab’s innovative approach to small satellite launches has made them a prominent player in the space industry. As they continue to refine their launch capabilities and address any technical challenges, Rocket Lab remains a significant contributor to the growing field of commercial space exploration.

Definiciones:

RNA: Ribonucleic acid is a molecule involved in various biological processes, including the synthesis of proteins and the transmission of genetic information.

Tasmanian tiger: Also known as a thylacine, it was a carnivorous marsupial native to Tasmania, Australia, and New Guinea, which became extinct in the early 20th century.

Fuentes:

“Zambia find shows humans have built with wood for 476,000 years” – Reuters

“In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger” – Reuters

“Rocket Lab’s shares tank as latest mission ends abruptly” – Reuters