Did you know that the distinctive brown and orange color of many Australian landscapes is due to a mineral called goethite? Goethite, pronounced ger-thahyt, is an iron-bearing mineral that is abundantly present in Australian soils and sediments. This mineral has played a significant role in shaping Australia’s geological history, indigenous culture, and economy.

Goethite is formed when iron-rich minerals undergo oxidation, and it is the main component of rust. The unique geological history of Australia, specifically about 2.6 billion years ago, when Earth’s atmosphere lacked oxygen, led to the precipitation of banded iron-formations (BIF). Over millions of years, these BIFs were transformed, and goethite replaced the gangue minerals in these rock formations.

Dr. Erick Ramanaidou, an expert in iron ore and lateritic nickel, explains that Australia’s immense goethite deposits can be traced back to this ancient process. Goethite is predominantly associated with the vast iron ore deposits of the Hamersley Basin in Western Australia, but it is also found in other iron ore regions such as the Pilbara, Yilgarn, and the Middleback Ranges.

Not only is goethite significant in terms of geology, but it also holds cultural and economic value. Indigenous groups in Australia have been using goethite in the form of yellow ochre pigment for thousands of years for cave paintings and body art. Today, goethite is still used by various cultures around the world in art, cosmetics, food colorants, and more.

Furthermore, goethite plays a crucial role in Australia’s economy as the main mineral in iron ore, which is used to make steel. Australia is the world’s largest iron ore exporter, and the industry contributes significantly to the country’s export revenue. In 2022, Australia generated a staggering $120 billion from iron ore exports, and the industry employs a substantial number of people.

As the demand for iron ore continues to grow, it is essential to discover and understand iron ore deposits to ensure the sustainability of Australia’s iron ore exports. Additionally, with a focus on reducing emissions, Australia is exploring low emissions steelmaking processes to mitigate the environmental impact of iron ore production.

In conclusion, goethite is not just a mineral that colors Australia’s landscapes but an integral part of its geological history, indigenous culture, and economy. Its formation and presence in vast iron ore deposits have shaped the landscape and contributed significantly to Australia’s economic prosperity.