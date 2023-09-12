Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Reviviendo los arrecifes de coral con asistencia robótica

Bygabriel bota

12 de septiembre de 2023
Reviviendo los arrecifes de coral con asistencia robótica

Climate change poses a significant threat to coral reefs globally, with rising temperatures and acidification causing coral bleaching and death. Traditional coral restoration efforts have relied on slow and costly methods, such as transplanting coral fragments onto damaged reefs. However, marine biologist Taryn Foster from the Abrolhos Islands in Western Australia is testing a new approach to expedite reef revival.

Ms. Foster has developed a system that involves grafting coral fragments into small plugs and placing them on a molded base made of limestone-type concrete. This method bypasses years of calcification growth and allows coral to grow rapidly. So far, the results have been promising, with different species of coral thriving in this new habitat.

To further accelerate the process, Ms. Foster has partnered with San Francisco-based engineering software firm Autodesk. Researchers from Autodesk have trained an artificial intelligence system to control collaborative robots, or cobots, which work alongside humans. These robotic arms can graft or glue coral fragments onto the seed plugs and place them in the base. The robots are adept at handling the variations in coral shapes and recognizing how to handle them.

However, there are challenges in moving this technology out of the lab and into the real world. Delicate handling of wet, living coral is necessary, and the corrosive effect of saltwater on electronics must be addressed. Additionally, the high cost of such technology is a consideration. To help fund the project, Ms. Foster’s start-up firm, Coralmaker, plans to issue biodiversity credits that function similarly to carbon credits, with the tourism industry being a potential customer.

Other initiatives to restore coral reefs include coral seeding, where coral larvae are grown in a lab before being sown onto degraded reefs. Scientists are also exploring the breeding of more resistant “super coral” and considering radical ideas, such as geo-engineering clouds to protect coral from excessive heat. In addition, researchers are using sound to assess the health of reefs and attract fish, with underwater loudspeakers playing healthy sounds to aid in reef replenishment.

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to the complex problem of coral reef restoration, these innovative approaches offer hope for the survival and revival of these important ecosystems.

Fuentes:
– The Guardian: “Climate change ‘most significant threat’ to ancient treasures” by Adrienne Murray
– Autodesk.com

By gabriel bota

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

El buque de carga Tianzhou 5 de China completa su misión y cae de regreso a la Tierra

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

Un enorme carnívoro de 265 millones de años revelado con el descubrimiento de un fósil de Pampaphoneus en Brasil

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

El buque de carga Tianzhou 5 de China completa su misión y se encuentra con un final ardiente

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés

Te lo perdiste

Tecnología

Minecraft Live 2023: fecha, votación de la mafia, anuncios y cómo verlo

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Apple presenta la nueva línea de iPhone 15: esto es lo que necesita saber

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Códigos de canje de Garena Free Fire Max: cómo ganar artículos en el juego

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El buque de carga Tianzhou 5 de China completa su misión y cae de regreso a la Tierra

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios