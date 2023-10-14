Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

El espectáculo del eclipse solar del Anillo de Fuego

ByMamfo Brescia

14 de octubre de 2023
El espectáculo del eclipse solar del Anillo de Fuego

A mesmerizing phenomenon known as the “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse is set to captivate sky-watchers from Oregon to Brazil. Unlike a total eclipse where darkness prevails, this annular eclipse will showcase a brilliant ring of sunlight as it surrounds the moon.

Scheduled to journey across multiple U.S. states, the eclipse will then sweep through Central America and conclude its impressive run in South America. However, weather conditions in some regions may pose a challenge for clear visibility.

In an exceptional initiative, Colombia’s Tatacoa desert is making special arrangements to enhance the eclipse experience for the visually impaired. By using tactile maps and highlighting temperature variations when the moon obscures the sun, this unique undertaking aims to provide a touch-and-feel perspective of the cosmic event.

While eclipse enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this upcoming spectacle, they should also mark their calendars for 2039. On that occasion, a similar “ring of fire” eclipse is scheduled to grace the skies of the United States. However, this display will be exclusive to Alaska, offering residents and visitors there a front-row seat to nature’s grandeur.

Unfortunately, it will not be possible to view this celestial event from India. For those residing in the Americas, the Ring of Fire solar eclipse will begin at 9:13 AM PDT in Oregon and end at 12:03 PM CDT in Texas.

Fuentes:
– Artículo fuente

By Mamfo Brescia

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Comprensión de la complejidad de la mente humana: mapeo de células cerebrales para terapias dirigidas

16 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

La heliosfera: una burbuja gigante que rodea nuestro sistema solar

16 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

Comprensión de las cookies: lo que necesita saber

16 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Comprensión de la complejidad de la mente humana: mapeo de células cerebrales para terapias dirigidas

16 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La heliosfera: una burbuja gigante que rodea nuestro sistema solar

16 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Comprensión de las cookies: lo que necesita saber

16 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La NASA descubre un asteroide acercándose a la Tierra

16 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios