Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Avances en la medición de la expansión del universo

ByMamfo Brescia

18 de octubre de 2023
Avances en la medición de la expansión del universo

A new study has made significant progress in improving the accuracy of the parameters that govern the expansion of the Universe. By refining these parameters, astronomers will gain a better understanding of the Universe’s growth and its future evolution.

Measuring the expansion of the Universe has been a challenge due to the lack of landmarks in space. To overcome this, astronomers have relied on “standard candles” – objects of known brightness – to calculate distances. Just as a candle appears fainter as it moves farther away, distant objects in the Universe also appear dimmer.

A team of international researchers, led by Maria Giovanna Dainotti and Giada Bargiacchi, utilized innovative statistical methods to analyze data from various standard candles, including supernovae, quasars, and gamma-ray bursts. By combining data from different types of standard candles, they were able to map larger areas of the Universe and increase accuracy.

The new findings have reduced the uncertainty of key parameters by up to 35 percent. This improved accuracy will help astronomers determine whether the Universe will continue expanding indefinitely or eventually collapse.

The research, titled “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia,” was published in The Astrophysical Journal.

Fuentes:
– Accuracy definition: accuracyHow close the measured value conforms to the correct value.
– The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ): The Astrophysical Journal (ApJ) is a prestigious peer-reviewed scientific journal that focuses on publishing original research in the field of astronomy and astrophysics. It is published by the American Astronomical Society (AAS).
– Research reference: “Quasars: Standard Candles up to z = 7.5 with the Precision of Supernovae Ia” by M. G. Dainotti, G. Bargiacchi, A. Ł. Lenart, S. Nagataki and S. Capozziello, DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/accea0

By Mamfo Brescia

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

El abeto chino tiene la mayor tasa de sumidero de carbono en la mediana edad, según un estudio

21 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

La lluvia de meteoritos de las Oriónidas: un evento celestial espectacular

21 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

El hielo marino de la Antártida alcanza su nivel más bajo, amenazando con consecuencias globales

21 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

El abeto chino tiene la mayor tasa de sumidero de carbono en la mediana edad, según un estudio

21 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La lluvia de meteoritos de las Oriónidas: un evento celestial espectacular

21 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El hielo marino de la Antártida alcanza su nivel más bajo, amenazando con consecuencias globales

21 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Investigación en ciencias de la vida espacial: exploración de lo desconocido a bordo de la Estación Espacial Internacional

21 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios