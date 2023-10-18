Vida en la ciudad

Ciencia:

El derretimiento de la capa de hielo de Groenlandia podría añadir más de un metro al aumento del nivel del mar

ByMamfo Brescia

18 de octubre de 2023
A new study has found that breaching global warming limits could result in Greenland’s ice sheet adding more than a metre to rising sea levels. The melting of the ice sheet has contributed over 20% to observed sea level rise since 2002, posing a significant threat to coastal and island communities. Researchers used two models to assess how the ice sheet would respond to future temperature increases, and results suggested that ice sheet losses could be triggered if global average temperatures surpassed a range of 1.7C-2.3C above pre-industrial levels. This could lead to near-complete melting of the ice sheet over hundreds or thousands of years, resulting in a potential seven-metre rise in sea levels. However, if temperatures were rolled back to the Paris Agreement’s 1.5C limit quickly enough by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and implementing carbon capture and storage technologies, the worst effects could be avoided. The study highlights the need to reverse the current warming trend within the next few centuries to prevent irreversible damage.

The researchers also discovered that the Greenland ice sheet is more resistant to short-term warming than previously believed. However, they emphasized that returning temperatures to a safe threshold for the ice sheet would be much more challenging than maintaining temperatures below that threshold in the first place. The study’s findings underscore the urgency of addressing climate change through global efforts to reduce emissions and work towards sustainable solutions.

The research provides important insights into the potential consequences of global warming on ice sheet melting and rising sea levels. It calls for immediate action to mitigate climate change in order to protect vulnerable communities and ecosystems from increased flooding and displacement. The upcoming UN talks on climate change in Dubai will be crucial in shaping international policies and commitments towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the impacts of climate change.

Fuentes:

Artículo en Nature: “Greenland ice sheet could cause 1 metre of global sea level rise” (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05039-2)

– AFP: “Greenland melting could lift sea levels by a metre, say scientists”

