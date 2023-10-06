Vida en la ciudad

Un material revolucionario: cuatro veces más resistente que el acero y cinco veces más ligero

gabriel bota

6 de octubre de 2023
A groundbreaking material has been developed by researchers and material scientists from UConn, Columbia University, and Brookhaven National Lab. This material is said to revolutionize various industries, including car manufacturing and body armor creation. The material has been reported to be four times stronger than steel while being up to five times lighter.

The researchers utilized a DNA scaffold to create this remarkable material, enabling the formation of complex nanostructured silica, similar to glass. While glass is commonly regarded as fragile due to flaws in its structure, this new material eliminates many of those flaws, resulting in a stronger material that bears resemblance to steel in terms of durability.

The process of creating a flawless large piece of glass is challenging; therefore, the researchers used nano-sized glass pieces, assembling them into a frame-like design. Each piece was coated with a few hundred atoms thick glass coating. The empty space between the pieces contributed to the material’s strength and lightness.

This new material holds immense potential for car manufacturers, as it surpasses steel in strength while being significantly lighter. This could lead to the creation of vehicles that are both safer and more fuel-efficient, revolutionizing the automotive industry.

Furthermore, the material’s superior strength makes it highly suitable for body armor. It could provide enhanced protection for law enforcement and military personnel, potentially saving lives on the battlefield or during dangerous missions.

The study detailing this groundbreaking material was published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science in July of this year. Further research and development are expected as scientists explore the full potential and applications of this extraordinary material.

