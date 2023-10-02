Vida en la ciudad

Ciencia:

Bacterias magnetotácticas: ¿potencial vida marciana antigua?

2 de octubre de 2023
Bacterias magnetotácticas: ¿potencial vida marciana antigua?

Astrobiologists have recently seen a resurgence of interest in magnetotactic bacteria (MTB) in the field of astrobiology. These microorganisms have the ability to form magnetofossils, such as magnetic nanocrystals, which have raised questions about their potential presence on Mars. Researchers have discovered MTB living in extreme environments with varying salinity, temperature, and pH levels. In fact, some populations of MTB can survive simulated extraterrestrial conditions, making them a model for studying ancient Martian life.

Scientists have identified multiple biosignatures that can be used to detect MTB on Earth and potentially on Mars. These biosignatures include magnetosome morphology, magnetic properties, and chemistry. Magnetotactic bacteria possess flagellar motility and contain magnetosomes, membrane-bound crystals composed of magnetite and greigite. The presence of these magnetofossils in the geological record suggests that MTB are among the oldest prokaryotes on Earth.

The discovery of the Martian meteorite Allan Hills 84001 in 1984 further fueled interest in MTB in astrobiology. Nanocrystalline magnetites embedded in carbonite particles found in the meteorite bear similarities to MTB. This finding has led researchers to explore the possibility of MTB-like life on Mars.

Investigating the presence of MTB on Mars requires further study. The similarities between Mars and early Earth make the emergence of MTB-like life on the red planet intriguing. Transporting these microorganisms to space stations and simulation chambers can aid in exploring their tolerance potential and distinct biosignatures.

In conclusion, the study of magnetotactic bacteria has experienced a renaissance in astrobiology. Their ability to form magnetofossils and their potential presence on Mars raises exciting possibilities for understanding ancient extraterrestrial life. Further research and exploration will help uncover the mysteries surrounding these fascinating microorganisms.

Fuentes:
– Nature Multidisciplinary Journal of Microbial Ecology, doi: 10.1038/s41396-023-01495-w

