Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

El experimento de oxígeno en Marte de la NASA genera oxígeno en el planeta rojo

Bygabriel bota

12 de septiembre de 2023
El experimento de oxígeno en Marte de la NASA genera oxígeno en el planeta rojo

NASA has announced a major milestone in its plans for long-term habitation on Mars. The space agency’s Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) has successfully generated enough oxygen to sustain a small dog for 10 hours on the Red Planet. MOXIE, a 40-pound device about the size of a microwave, was attached to the Perseverance rover that landed on Mars in February 2021.

For over two years, MOXIE has been working to extract trace amounts of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. Using an electrochemical process, it separates one oxygen atom from each molecule of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Mars’ atmosphere is composed of 95% carbon dioxide, 3% nitrogen, 1.6% argon, and small amounts of oxygen.

The primary objective of MOXIE is to develop technologies that can produce breathable air and rocket propellant for future astronauts. Throughout its mission, MOXIE successfully generated 122 grams of oxygen, which is equivalent to the amount consumed by a small dog in 10 hours. At its peak efficiency, the device produced 12 grams of oxygen per hour, surpassing NASA’s original goal.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy expressed her excitement over MOXIE’s success, stating that “it is feasible to extract oxygen from Mars’ atmosphere, oxygen that could help supply breathable air or rocket propellant to future astronauts.” She emphasized the importance of developing technologies to utilize resources on Mars and the Moon, as it would enable long-term lunar presence, a robust lunar economy, and eventually support human exploration of Mars.

This achievement by MOXIE is a significant step forward in NASA’s ambitions for manned missions to Mars. The technology developed by MOXIE could be crucial in ensuring the survival and sustainability of future astronauts on the Red Planet.

Fuentes:
– NASA’s Mars Oxygen In-situ Resource Utilization Experiment
– Administradora adjunta de la NASA Pam Melroy

By gabriel bota

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

El buque de carga Tianzhou 5 de China completa su misión y cae de regreso a la Tierra

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

Un enorme carnívoro de 265 millones de años revelado con el descubrimiento de un fósil de Pampaphoneus en Brasil

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

El buque de carga Tianzhou 5 de China completa su misión y se encuentra con un final ardiente

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés

Te lo perdiste

Tecnología

Minecraft Live 2023: fecha, votación de la mafia, anuncios y cómo verlo

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Apple presenta la nueva línea de iPhone 15: esto es lo que necesita saber

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Códigos de canje de Garena Free Fire Max: cómo ganar artículos en el juego

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El buque de carga Tianzhou 5 de China completa su misión y cae de regreso a la Tierra

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios