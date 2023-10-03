Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

La misión rusa Luna-25 termina en accidente debido a un mal funcionamiento de la unidad de control

ByMamfo Brescia

3 de octubre de 2023
La misión rusa Luna-25 termina en accidente debido a un mal funcionamiento de la unidad de control

Russia’s state space corporation, Roscosmos, has revealed that a malfunction in an on-board control unit led to the crash of the Luna-25 spacecraft on the moon. The control unit failed to deactivate the propulsion system, causing it to blast for longer than necessary, resulting in the spacecraft spinning out of control and crashing into the moon. This failure marks the end of Russia’s first lunar mission in 47 years.

The malfunction occurred when issuing a corrective pulse to transfer the spacecraft from a circular lunar orbit to an elliptical pre-landing orbit. The propulsion system worked for 127 seconds instead of the planned 84 seconds, leading to the crash. The most likely cause of the malfunction was a failure in the angular velocity measuring unit of the on-board control system, resulting in incorrect data commands and the propulsion system not being shut down when required.

This crash is a setback for Russia’s space power, highlighting its decline since the days of Cold War competition. During that time, Moscow was the first to launch a satellite, Sputnik 1, into orbit in 1957, and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to travel into space in 1961.

Despite this failure, the Kremlin remains optimistic about Russia’s future in space exploration. It has downplayed the incident and stated that ambitious plans in space will continue.

Fuentes:
– [Fuente 1]
– [Fuente 2]

By Mamfo Brescia

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Se descubre un nuevo método para la producción de urea con eficiencia energética

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

Una técnica arquitectónica antigua inspira un nuevo enfoque para mejorar el rendimiento de la estructura metal-orgánica

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

La importancia de gestionar las preferencias de cookies para una experiencia web personalizada

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Se descubre un nuevo método para la producción de urea con eficiencia energética

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Una técnica arquitectónica antigua inspira un nuevo enfoque para mejorar el rendimiento de la estructura metal-orgánica

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La importancia de gestionar las preferencias de cookies para una experiencia web personalizada

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Investigadores surcoreanos protestan contra los recortes propuestos por el gobierno al presupuesto de investigación

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios