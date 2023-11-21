Nuevos fósiles en Brasil arrojan luz sobre los enigmáticos silesáuridos

A recent discovery of fossils in Rio Grande do Sul, the southernmost state of Brazil, has added a new layer of complexity to the study of silesaurids, a group of dinosauriforms that lived during the Triassic period. These fossils have sparked intrigue among researchers, as they provide valuable insights into the evolutionary history of silesaurids and their relationship to dinosaurs.

The fossil assemblage, found in 2014 at a site called Waldsanga in the Santa Maria Formation, consists of bones from multiple individuals. Although it is challenging to determine whether all the bones belong to the same species, the evidence suggests that they do. This finding is significant because it adds to the existing knowledge of animals that inhabited the area during the Triassic.

The assemblage, labeled UFSM 11579, is the fourth silesaurid find in Brazil and the second from the Carnian age. These fossils are housed at the Stratigraphy and Paleobiology Laboratory of the Federal University of Santa Maria. The researchers who analyzed the fossils compared their characteristics to existing phylogenetic trees of silesaurids and concluded that they are indeed part of the silesaurid lineage, even though they do not represent a new species.

Silesaurids were mostly quadrupeds and ranged in size from one to three meters in length. They had long hind legs and slender front legs. Fossils have been found in South America, North America, Africa, and Europe, providing evidence of their widespread distribution during the Triassic period.

In a separate study, researchers focused on the dental anatomy of silesaurids to gain further insights into their evolutionary relationship with dinosaurs. Their analysis revealed that the dental attachment and implantation in the studied species, including UFSM 11579, resembled that of dinosaurs and crocodiles. This finding suggests that silesaurids may represent an intermediate stage between the ancient condition of fused teeth and the derived condition where teeth are anchored to the jawbone by ligaments.

The findings on dental implantation do not definitively differentiate silesaurids from other dinosauriforms, but they provide compelling evidence that silesaurids are closely related to dinosaurs. To advance our understanding of this group’s evolutionary history, researchers emphasize the importance of detailed phylogenetic studies that involve thorough analysis of fossils in collections.

Source: https://phys.org/news/2023-08-fossils-brazil-enigmatic-silesaurids.html

