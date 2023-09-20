OSIRIS-REx, the third mission in history to collect a sample from an asteroid, has provided scientists with incredible insights into the mysterious world of space rocks. The spacecraft’s two-year journey around asteroid Bennu revealed the surprising diversity and complexity of these celestial bodies.

Prior to OSIRIS-REx, two other missions, Hayabusa 1 and NEAR-Shoemaker, had studied asteroids in detail. However, it was Hayabusa 1 that first confirmed the existence of “rubble piles,” conglomerations of boulders, sand, and gravel held together by weak gravitational forces.

When scientists initially observed Bennu from telescopes, they expected it to be similar to the asteroid Itokawa. However, upon closer examination, OSIRIS-REx discovered a rocky landscape unlike anything they had ever seen before. The porous and oddly-shaped rocks on Bennu’s surface challenged their previous assumptions about the composition and structure of these space rocks.

Researchers realized that these porous rocks are highly absorbent, behaving like a crumple zone in a car during impacts. They protect the surface of the asteroid by absorbing the energy from smaller impacting bodies, resulting in fewer craters than expected.

OSIRIS-REx also made a significant discovery about the density of Bennu’s surface layer. During its sample collection attempt, the spacecraft sank deep into the surface, revealing that the surface layer has a much lower density than the rest of the asteroid.

The mission’s approach to sample collection, different from previous missions, provided invaluable insights. The unexpected responses of Bennu’s surface to the spacecraft’s touchdown puzzled scientists, leaving them with more questions to explore.

Overall, OSIRIS-REx’s findings have challenged previous assumptions and expanded our understanding of asteroids and their diverse nature. These discoveries will contribute to future asteroid missions and enhance our knowledge of the solar system’s history.

