Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Misión Psyche de la NASA: explorando un misterioso asteroide

ByRoberto Andrés

11 de octubre de 2023
Misión Psyche de la NASA: explorando un misterioso asteroide

NASA is preparing to embark on an unprecedented scientific mission with its Psyche spacecraft. The mission, named after the asteroid it seeks to explore, will be the first time NASA launches a scientific mission on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. Psyche aims to journey 2.2 billion miles over the course of six years to reach the Psyche asteroid, which orbits the sun between Mars and Jupiter.

Psyche, discovered in 1852 and named after the Greek goddess of the soul, is located about three times farther from the Sun than Earth. Scientists believe that studying this asteroid could yield valuable insights about Earth’s core, as well as the cores of other terrestrial planets.

The asteroid is theorized to potentially be a partially exposed core made up of nickel-iron. It could be the fragmented remains of an early planet that failed to fully form. By studying Psyche, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the composition and structure of planetary cores, which could have significant implications for our understanding of the evolution and formation of rocky planets.

By embarking on this mission, NASA aims to push the boundaries of our knowledge about the origins and inner workings of celestial bodies. This venture represents a significant step forward in our quest to unravel the mysteries of the universe.

Fuentes:

  • “Race for moon resources has begun, says Russia’s space chief after failed lunar mission” – not available

Definiciones:

  • Asteroid – a small rocky body that orbits the sun
  • Terrestrial planets – planets that are primarily composed of silicate rocks or metals
  • Core – the central, densest part of a planet or other celestial body

By Roberto Andrés

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Los residentes del suroeste de Columbia Británica tienen un lugar privilegiado para ver el eclipse solar

14 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

La nave espacial Psyche de la NASA se embarca en una misión hacia un asteroide cubierto de metal

14 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

Misión Chandrayaan-4: Explorando el Polo Sur Lunar

14 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Los residentes del suroeste de Columbia Británica tienen un lugar privilegiado para ver el eclipse solar

14 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La nave espacial Psyche de la NASA se embarca en una misión hacia un asteroide cubierto de metal

14 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Misión Chandrayaan-4: Explorando el Polo Sur Lunar

14 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Misión Mangalyaan-2: la segunda misión de la India a Marte

14 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios