Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

La NASA captura una imagen de los restos de una explosión estelar

Bygabriel bota

18 de octubre de 2023
La NASA captura una imagen de los restos de una explosión estelar

NASA recently shared an intriguing image of the wispy remnants of a massive stellar explosion that occurred thousands of years ago. Captured in ultraviolet by the Galaxy Evolution Explorer (GALEX), these remnants are located 1,500 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus.

The original explosion was so powerful that it would have been clearly visible from Earth with the naked eye. The gas and dust visible in the image have been heated by the shockwave from the supernova, which continues to expand outward.

GALEX, which was launched by NASA in 2003, has played a crucial role in the study of the early universe’s evolution, star formation, and observations of black holes. The telescope’s ability to observe in ultraviolet wavelengths has provided scientists with valuable insights into these phenomena.

The image shared by NASA showcases the beautiful and intricate details of the remnants left behind by the explosion. By studying these remnants, scientists can gain a better understanding of the processes that occur during stellar explosions and the subsequent dispersal of elements into the surrounding space.

This discovery serves as a testament to the importance of space exploration and the continuous quest for knowledge about the cosmos. NASA’s ongoing efforts to unravel the mysteries of the universe through groundbreaking missions and cutting-edge technology continue to inspire and captivate people around the world.

Fuentes:
- NASA

By gabriel bota

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

La investigadora del IIAS Kellie Gerardi se unirá al vuelo espacial de investigación Galactic 05

20 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

Investigadores desarrollan nanopartículas magnéticas para limpiar la contaminación por hidrocarburos en el agua

20 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciencia:

La intrincada danza entre los sistemas nervioso e inmunológico: conocimientos del eje neuroinmune

20 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

La investigadora del IIAS Kellie Gerardi se unirá al vuelo espacial de investigación Galactic 05

20 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Investigadores desarrollan nanopartículas magnéticas para limpiar la contaminación por hidrocarburos en el agua

20 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La intrincada danza entre los sistemas nervioso e inmunológico: conocimientos del eje neuroinmune

20 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Los entusiastas de la astronomía anticipan el eclipse lunar parcial de octubre de 2023

20 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios