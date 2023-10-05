Vida en la ciudad

Ciencia:

La misión Psyche de la NASA al asteroide rico en metales comenzará su lanzamiento

5 de octubre de 2023
NASA is preparing for the launch of its Psyche mission, which aims to explore a metal-rich asteroid named Psyche. The spacecraft has been connected to the payload attach fitting at the Astrotech Space Operations facility in Florida and is scheduled to lift off on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on October 12, 2023. The Psyche spacecraft will travel for nearly six years and cover a distance of about 2.2 billion miles to reach the asteroid, which is located between Mars and Jupiter.

The purpose of the Psyche mission is to study the asteroid and gain insights into the formation of Earth and other rocky planets. This will be the first mission to an asteroid primarily composed of metal, as previous missions have focused on asteroids made of rock or ice. Scientists believe that Psyche may contain the core of a planetesimal, which is a building block of a rocky planet. By studying the asteroid, researchers hope to better understand the composition of Earth’s core.

In addition to the primary mission, the Psyche spacecraft will also carry a technology demonstration called Deep Space Optical Communications. This experiment will test the use of lasers to transmit data at higher rates beyond the Moon. The spacecraft will conduct high-bandwidth optical communications with Earth during the initial two years of its journey to Psyche.

NASA will provide live coverage of the launch activities on various platforms, including NASA TV, YouTube, X, Facebook, Twitch, and the NASA app. Prior to the launch, there will be a mission and science briefing on October 10, as well as a prelaunch news conference on October 11. These events will provide more information about the objectives and scientific significance of the Psyche mission.

Overall, the Psyche mission represents a significant step forward in our exploration of asteroids and our understanding of the formation of rocky planets. Through this mission, scientists hope to uncover new insights into the origin and composition of Earth’s core.

Fuentes:
– NASA Press Release – October 5, 2023

