Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

La NASA recolecta con éxito la primera muestra de asteroide

ByVicky Stavropoulou

25 de septiembre de 2023
La NASA recolecta con éxito la primera muestra de asteroide

NASA’s seven-year mission to collect an asteroid sample has finally come to fruition, providing valuable insights into potentially hazardous asteroids and the origin of organics and water on Earth. The OSIRIS-REx capsule, part of the mission, successfully landed on Earth, marking a significant milestone for scientific exploration.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, initiated in 2016, aimed to map and analyze the asteroid Bennu, which is classified as a potential Earth impactor. After a journey of several years, the spacecraft returned to Earth on September 24, carrying rocks and dust collected from the asteroid. To ensure the purity of the sample, the capsule was stored in a temporary clean room and flooded with nitrogen to prevent contamination by earthly substances.

Scientists hope that studying this asteroid sample will provide a deeper understanding of the nature of potentially hazardous asteroids and shed light on the formation of planets. Moreover, the samples may reveal clues about the origin of organic compounds essential for the development of life on Earth, including water.

The success of the OSIRIS-REx mission is not the end but rather the beginning of further exploration. NASA has ambitious plans for future asteroid-related missions, such as the upcoming Psyche mission, which aims to explore an asteroid located between Mars and Jupiter. Additionally, one year ago, NASA successfully tested the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), showcasing the agency’s ability to alter the orbit of an asteroid by impacting it at high speed.

These achievements demonstrate NASA’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific exploration. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized that these missions inspire and unite people, reminding us that nothing is beyond our reach when we collaborate towards a common goal.

Sources: [Source name], [Source name]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Un gran avance en la investigación de especies extintas: ARN centenario secuenciado de un espécimen de tigre de Tasmania

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Asteroide 2023 SF6: un encuentro cercano con la Tierra

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Un centro innovador en la Universidad de Colorado en Boulder tiene como objetivo mejorar la predicción del clima espacial

27 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Un gran avance en la investigación de especies extintas: ARN centenario secuenciado de un espécimen de tigre de Tasmania

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Asteroide 2023 SF6: un encuentro cercano con la Tierra

27 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Un centro innovador en la Universidad de Colorado en Boulder tiene como objetivo mejorar la predicción del clima espacial

27 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Los neurocientíficos chocan por la teoría de la información integrada

27 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios