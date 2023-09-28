Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

El astronauta de la NASA Frank Rubio regresa a la Tierra después de una estadía récord en el espacio

ByMamfo Brescia

28 de septiembre de 2023
El astronauta de la NASA Frank Rubio regresa a la Tierra después de una estadía récord en el espacio

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has set a new record for the longest stay in microgravity by a US astronaut. Rubio, along with his Russian colleagues Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, parachuted to a landing in Kazakhstan aboard the Russian Soyuz MS-23 capsule. Originally scheduled for a six-month mission on the International Space Station (ISS), Rubio’s stay was extended to 371 days after a coolant leak was discovered on his original spacecraft while docked to the ISS.

Rubio’s mission marked several firsts: it was his first journey to space since joining the NASA astronaut corps in 2017, and he became the first astronaut of Salvadoran origin to travel to low-Earth orbit. In an interview, Rubio mentioned that if he had known his stay would be twice as long, he would have declined the assignment due to family commitments.

The record-breaking US-Russian cooperation in space is part of a ride-sharing agreement between NASA and Roscosmos, the Russian space agency, which was established in 2022 amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This arrangement ensures that both countries maintain access to the ISS in case of spacecraft issues. Rubio and his crewmates launched aboard the Soyuz MS-22 vehicle and arrived safely at the ISS.

Despite facing challenges during his mission, including a coolant leak caused by a micrometeorite or orbital debris, Rubio expressed gratitude to his family for their support. Upon returning to Earth, Rubio will undergo a period of readjustment due to the effects of long-term microgravity exposure. However, he is looking forward to experiencing the peace and quiet of Earth after the constant hum of machinery in space.

Sources: AP, NASA

By Mamfo Brescia

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

La misión india Aditya-L1 alcanza una órbita estable alrededor del Sol

1 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciencia:

Innovador avance en la detección de neutrinos a base de agua en Ontario

1 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Las sorprendentes diferencias en las primeras galaxias reveladas por el telescopio espacial James Webb

1 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

La misión india Aditya-L1 alcanza una órbita estable alrededor del Sol

1 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Innovador avance en la detección de neutrinos a base de agua en Ontario

1 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Las sorprendentes diferencias en las primeras galaxias reveladas por el telescopio espacial James Webb

1 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El Bed and Breakfast con temática astronómica cierra después de 20 años ofreciendo a sus huéspedes un recorrido por el universo

1 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios