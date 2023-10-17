Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Los silbidos de la magnetosfera de Mercurio

ByMamfo Brescia

17 de octubre de 2023
Los silbidos de la magnetosfera de Mercurio

Scientists have made an intriguing discovery about Mercury’s magnetic field by listening to the planet’s sounds, similar to listening to music. The “whistling sounds” heard from Mercury’s magnetosphere were first identified by Mitsunori Ozaki of Kanazawa University and a team of scientists from Japan and France.

Previously, it was believed that Mercury had a weak magnetic field. However, these “whistling” sounds indicate that the planet’s magnetic field is indeed strong. Despite being a rocky planet without a substantial atmosphere and located close to the intense solar radiation and solar wind of the Sun, Mercury’s magnetosphere exhibits interesting phenomena.

The lack of certain features found on other planets, like a thick atmosphere containing oxygen or a radiation belt, raises questions about the existence of auroras around Mercury. Scientists are particularly interested in understanding how these auroras can occur in the absence of a significant atmosphere.

Research into Mercury’s magnetic environment has been limited due to the lack of space missions dedicated to studying the planet. NASA’s Mariner 10 space probe in the 1970s and the ongoing Mercury BepiColombo mission, launched in 2018, have provided valuable data. The MIO instrument, part of the BepiColombo mission, is specifically designed to study Mercury’s magnetosphere.

Data collected between 2021 and 2022 using the MIO instrument has revealed clear evidence of “whistler mode waves” in Mercury’s magnetosphere. This phenomenon has piqued scientists’ curiosity about potential similarities between Earth and Mercury in terms of electron-driven chorus, another intriguing phenomenon.

The recent findings, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, shed light on the enigmatic sounds emitted by Mercury’s magnetosphere. They contribute to a better understanding of Mercury’s magnetic environment and offer insights into the complex interactions between planetary magnetic fields and the solar wind.

Fuentes:
– Astronomía de la naturaleza (revista)

By Mamfo Brescia

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

El eclipse lunar parcial será visible en la India los días 28 y 29 de octubre de 2023

20 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

Los investigadores desarrollan cerámicas más duras con mayor resistencia al agrietamiento

20 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

El telescopio espacial Webb descubre una corriente en chorro de alta velocidad en la atmósfera de Júpiter

20 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

El eclipse lunar parcial será visible en la India los días 28 y 29 de octubre de 2023

20 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Los investigadores desarrollan cerámicas más duras con mayor resistencia al agrietamiento

20 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El telescopio espacial Webb descubre una corriente en chorro de alta velocidad en la atmósfera de Júpiter

20 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El destino de Chandrayaan-3: desafíos que enfrenta Vikram Lander en la Luna

20 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios