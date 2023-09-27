Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Compañía del condado de Lancaster ayuda a la cápsula terrestre de la NASA con muestra de asteroide

ByMamfo Brescia

27 de septiembre de 2023
Compañía del condado de Lancaster ayuda a la cápsula terrestre de la NASA con muestra de asteroide

Weaver Industries, a company based in Denver, Lancaster County, played a crucial role in the successful landing of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx capsule carrying a precious sample of an asteroid. The capsule landed safely in the Utah Desert, thanks in part to the heat shield created by Weaver Industries. The heat shield protected the capsule during its re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere after traveling billions of miles in extreme temperatures. Without the shield, the capsule would have burned up upon entry.

The team at Weaver Industries, led by President Jim Weaver, worked tirelessly to turn raw materials, including graphite, into the heat shield. Jim Weaver credits the hard work and dedication of his team members for the successful outcome of the mission. The completion of the heat shield for the OSIRIS-REx capsule marks another extraterrestrial test conducted by Weaver Industries. They have previously created heat shields for Mars rovers as well.

Weaver Industries, originally founded as a wooden pattern company in 1954 by Harold Weaver, has expanded its capabilities over the years. The company has taken on various projects with NASA, showcasing its expertise and contributing to important missions. In addition to their involvement in the aerospace industry, Weaver Industries also serves the electronics and solar industries, among others.

The successful landing of the capsule not only represents a monumental achievement for NASA but also fills the team at Weaver Industries with immense pride. The sample collected from the asteroid has the potential to unravel mysteries about our solar system. With their continued dedication and expertise, Weaver Industries will undoubtedly play an important role in future space exploration endeavors.

Fuentes:
– [Fuente 1]
– [Fuente 2]

By Mamfo Brescia

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

La NASA pospone el lanzamiento de la misión del asteroide Psyche para actualizar la configuración del propulsor

29 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

El descubrimiento de un antiguo fósil de tortuga marina proporciona información sobre la historia evolutiva

29 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Comprensión de las cookies y las políticas de privacidad

29 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

La NASA pospone el lanzamiento de la misión del asteroide Psyche para actualizar la configuración del propulsor

29 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El descubrimiento de un antiguo fósil de tortuga marina proporciona información sobre la historia evolutiva

29 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Comprensión de las cookies y las políticas de privacidad

29 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Las inundaciones de antiguos ríos en la llanura del Ganges proporcionan información sobre futuras superinundaciones

29 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios