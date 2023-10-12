Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Una nave espacial de la NASA se dirige a un asteroide raro rico en metales

Bygabriel bota

12 de octubre de 2023
Una nave espacial de la NASA se dirige a un asteroide raro rico en metales

NASA is preparing to launch the Psyche mission, a spacecraft that will embark on a 2.2 billion mile journey to investigate a rare, metal-rich asteroid beyond the orbit of Mars. The spacecraft will ride on board a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, with the launch scheduled for Thursday at 10:16 a.m. ET, weather permitting. The mission will be live-streamed on NASA’s YouTube channel and website.

The Psyche mission’s target is a 140-mile-wide asteroid named Psyche, which orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter in the main asteroid belt. Scientists believe that Psyche may be the exposed core of a shattered planetesimal, providing valuable insights into the formation of planets.

The spacecraft will carry several instruments to study the asteroid, including a multispectral imager, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, a magnetometer, and a radio instrument. These instruments will help scientists gather data on the asteroid’s size, shape, and composition.

If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft will enter Psyche’s orbit in late July 2029 and begin its mission in August of the same year. The mission was briefly delayed due to an issue with the spacecraft’s thrusters, but the problem has since been resolved.

The Psyche mission is a significant milestone for NASA, as it is the first mission to explore a planetary body primarily made of metal. Scientists hope that the data gathered from this mission will provide valuable insights into the formation and composition of asteroids and other celestial bodies.

Fuente: Gizmodo

By gabriel bota

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

La vida después del espacio: adaptarse a la gravedad y batir récords

14 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

La nave espacial Psyche de la NASA se embarca en una misión hacia un asteroide metálico

14 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

El impacto de un eclipse solar en las condiciones climáticas

14 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

La vida después del espacio: adaptarse a la gravedad y batir récords

14 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La nave espacial Psyche de la NASA se embarca en una misión hacia un asteroide metálico

14 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El impacto de un eclipse solar en las condiciones climáticas

14 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La nave espacial Psyche de la NASA comienza su viaje hacia el asteroide metálico

14 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios