El astronauta Ken Mattingly recordado por su contribución al Apolo 13

NASA announced the passing of astronaut Ken Mattingly, who played a crucial role in ensuring the safe return of the damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft to Earth. Mattingly, aged 87, was a key figure in the success of NASA’s Apollo program, with his efforts making an indelible mark in history.

Mattingly, a former U.S. navy pilot, joined NASA in 1966 and made significant contributions to the development of spacesuits and backpacks used in the Apollo moon missions. Although his own first spaceflight came in 1972 during the Apollo 16 mission, where he orbited the moon as the pilot of the command module, his most noteworthy impact was felt during the ill-fated Apollo 13 mission.

Originally assigned to pilot the command module, Mattingly was replaced by John Swigert Jr. after being exposed to German measles. Shortly after the mission’s launch, an oxygen tank exploded, causing a cascade of problems for the spacecraft. Mattingly’s deep knowledge of the craft proved invaluable during the critical hours that followed.

Working closely with engineers and mission control, Mattingly provided crucial support in analyzing the situation and formulating strategies to save Swigert, James Lovell, and Fred Haise. Despite the challenges, the crew safely returned to Earth after utilizing the lunar lander as a makeshift lifeboat.

Mattingly’s expertise and real-time decision-making were instrumental in successfully bringing the crew and the damaged spacecraft back home. His dedication to the mission and his unwavering commitment to problem-solving ensured the safe return of his fellow astronauts.

The legacy of Apollo 13 and the remarkable efforts of Ken Mattingly were immortalized in the 1994 book “Lost Moon: The Perilous Voyage of Apollo 13,” co-authored by James Lovell, and the subsequent 1995 movie “Apollo 13,” where Mattingly was portrayed by actor Gary Sinise.

