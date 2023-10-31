Ganymede, the largest moon of Jupiter, has long intrigued scientists with its icy exterior and the possibility of a hidden ocean beneath its surface. Recent findings from NASA’s Juno spacecraft have shed new light on this enigmatic moon, revealing the presence of mineral salts and organic compounds.

During a close flyby of Ganymede in June 2021, Juno’s Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer gathered high-resolution data of the moon’s surface. This data provided unprecedented details about the composition of Ganymede and its terrain.

The results suggest the presence of hydrated sodium chloride, ammonium chloride, sodium bicarbonate, and possibly aliphatic aldehydes on Ganymede. These findings imply that Ganymede may have accumulated materials cold enough to condense ammonia during its formation. The carbonate salts detected might be remnants of carbon dioxide-rich ices.

Interestingly, the data also revealed that parts of Ganymede’s surface are shielded by its unique magnetic field. This protection extends up to a latitude of about 40 degrees, where the highest abundance of salts and organics was found. Scientists believe that this evidence might indicate the presence of a deep-sea brine that once covered the moon’s surface.

The discoveries made by Juno highlight the significance of Ganymede in our understanding of the solar system. With its massive size and potential for hosting a subsurface ocean, Ganymede offers tantalizing possibilities for future exploration and the search for life beyond Earth.

