Las galaxias del Universo primitivo se parecen a nuestra Vía Láctea, según muestra un nuevo estudio

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided new insight into the appearance of galaxies in the early universe. Previous beliefs held that newly formed galaxies, which began merging after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago, lacked noticeable structures such as spiral arms, bars, or rings. However, according to the new study, these delicate features may have actually been present as early as 3.7 billion years after the Big Bang, challenging previous assumptions about galactic formation and evolution.

The research, conducted by astronomers from The University of Manchester in the U.K., analyzed data from JWST, which has an unprecedented infrared eye that allows for a closer examination of the early universe. This data revealed that early galaxies had well-defined structures similar to our own Milky Way, contrary to previous beliefs.

The discovery was based on an analysis of 3,956 galaxies, making it the largest sample studied thus far using JWST data. The team classified the galaxies based on shape and further categorized them as smooth or structured. Structured galaxies exhibited bursts of star formation and signs of mergers with other galaxies.

The study’s findings challenge previous understandings of galaxy evolution, which were largely based on data collected by the Hubble Space Telescope (HST). While previous HST data suggested that early galaxies had irregular shapes due to mergers, the higher resolution provided by the JWST allowed for a deeper insight into the well-defined structures of these galaxies.

The results indicate that relatively well-defined galactic structures formed more quickly than previously thought, following the Hubble Sequence, which classifies galaxies based on their visual properties. This suggests a need for new ideas to explain how galaxies evolved over the past 10 billion years.

The research, published in The Astrophysical Journal, adds to the growing body of knowledge about the early universe and challenges existing theories about galaxy formation and evolution.

