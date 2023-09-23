Vida en la ciudad

Ciencia:

Vikram Lander y Pragyan Rover de la India permanecen en modo de suspensión

23 de septiembre de 2023
India’s Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, are still in sleep mode at the Shiv Shakti point on the lunar surface, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has not received any signals from them since the lunar night ended. Two weeks ago, both the lander and rover were put into sleep mode, with the hope that they would automatically wake up as the Sun rose on the Shiv Shakti point.

The sleep mode is a low power state that allows the lander and rover to conserve energy and survive the extremely cold temperatures experienced during the lunar night. It also helps protect the onboard electronics and instruments from potential damage. The decision to put the spacecraft into sleep mode was made to ensure their survival and longevity.

However, the lack of signals from the lander and rover after the lunar night has raised concerns among ISRO scientists. While the sleep mode is intended to be automated and the spacecraft should have woken up as planned, it is possible that certain technical difficulties have prevented this from happening.

ISRO chairman S Somanath highlighted the benefits and challenges associated with waking up the lander and rover. He explained that waking up the spacecraft would allow them to resume their scientific experiments and data collection. However, it is a complex process that involves establishing communication with the spacecraft, checking its health, and ensuring that all systems are functioning properly.

ISRO scientists continue to work on establishing communication with the lander and rover. They are hopeful that the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover will wake up soon and resume their mission on the lunar surface.

Sources: NDTV and ISRO

