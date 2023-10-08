Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Los antiguos tubos de lava de la Luna podrían ser sitios potenciales para futuras bases lunares

ByMamfo Brescia

8 de octubre de 2023
The Moon was once a geologically active place, with evidence of volcanoes, lava flows, and a magnetic field. This past activity has been preserved in the Moon’s airless environment, seen today as dark deposits, volcanic domes, and sinuous rilles, which are believed to be collapsed ancient lava tubes. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) recently captured images of a 48 km long rille in the Moon’s northern hemisphere.

Lava tubes are present not only on the Moon but also on Mars and Mercury. They form when flowing lava cools and crusts on the surface, creating insulation for the lava inside. These tubes can collapse over time due to seismic activity or impact events, creating pits and holes known as skylights.

The continuous rille observed by the LROC is located near the Gruithuisen K crater in Oceanus Procellarum, the largest mare on the Moon. This region covers 4 million square kilometers and could potentially be the source of the lava flow that formed the rille. Scientists estimate that the tube could be up to 500 meters in diameter in certain areas. These findings support previous research suggesting that lava tubes on the Moon could be large enough to house entire cities, with some measuring up to 10 kilometers in width and hundreds of kilometers in length.

Stable temperatures within these lava tubes, averaging around 17 °C, make them attractive potential sites for future lunar bases. Surface temperatures on the Moon can range from 127 °C during the day to -173 °C at night. In addition to providing a room-temperature environment, lava tubes also offer shielding against cosmic radiation, solar flares, and meteorite impacts.

While the chain of pits associated with the rille displays collapsed pit structures and dips in elevation, there are also raised rims where pits should be, raising questions about the nature of these features. Researchers continue to investigate whether this is a classic lava tube or if other geological mechanics are at play.

