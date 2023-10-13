Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Mejora de la eficiencia de la luminiscencia y la estabilidad térmica de los fósforos emisores de NIR

ByRoberto Andrés

13 de octubre de 2023
Mejora de la eficiencia de la luminiscencia y la estabilidad térmica de los fósforos emisores de NIR

Near-infrared (NIR)-emitting phosphor-converted light-emitting diodes (pc-LEDs) have gained attention in emerging technology fields such as night vision and bio-imaging. However, the development of these pc-LEDs has faced challenges due to the lack of high-performance NIR-emitting phosphor materials that can be excited by blue light. One of the promising types of materials for addressing these challenges is A3B2C3O12-typed garnets, which offer tunable structures and a compact coordinated environment.

In a recent study published in Light: Science & Applications, scientists from the Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry and China University of Geosciences have reported a strategy to simultaneously improve the luminescence efficiency and thermal stability of NIR-emitting Ca3Y2-2x(ZnZr)xGe3O12:Cr garnet phosphors. The researchers achieved this by using a chemical unit co-substitution technique, which only resulted in a slight shift in the emission wavelength.

The study found that the efficiency and thermal stability of Cr3+-doped garnet phosphors depend on factors such as the presence of Cr4+ ions, which absorb NIR light, and the structural rigidity. By substituting [Zn2+–Zr4+] for [Y3+–Y3+], the researchers minimized the presence of Cr4+ ions and promoted the beneficial emission centers of Cr3+, resulting in higher luminescence efficiency.

Additionally, the introduction of the [Zn2+–Zr4+] unit improved the rigidity of the crystal structure, leading to excellent thermal stability. The developed NIR-emitting phosphors showed potential applications in information encryption, bio-tissue imaging, and night vision.

This study provides valuable insights into the optimization of luminescence properties for Cr3+-doped garnet phosphors. The findings could pave the way for further exploration and development of high-performance NIR-emitting phosphor materials.

Referencia:
Dongjie Liu et al, Valence conversion and site reconstruction in near-infrared-emitting chromium-activated garnet for simultaneous enhancement of quantum efficiency and thermal stability, Light: Science & Applications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41377-023-01283-3

Fuente:
Academia China de Ciencias

By Roberto Andrés

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

La nave espacial Psyche de la NASA comienza su viaje hacia un asteroide cubierto de metal

16 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota
Ciencia:

Nueva fase de hielo de alta densidad descubierta en Urano y Neptuno

16 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Baterías de zinc-aire: el futuro del almacenamiento de energía

16 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

La nave espacial Psyche de la NASA comienza su viaje hacia un asteroide cubierto de metal

16 de octubre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Nueva fase de hielo de alta densidad descubierta en Urano y Neptuno

16 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Baterías de zinc-aire: el futuro del almacenamiento de energía

16 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La inteligencia artificial descubre una supernova sin intervención humana

16 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios