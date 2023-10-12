Vida en la ciudad

Ciencia:

Manchas de color rosa brillante camuflan cúmulos de estrellas jóvenes en una galaxia espiral barrada

Vicky Stavropoulou

12 de octubre de 2023
A stunning new photo from the Hubble Space Telescope reveals bright pink splotches of young star clusters camouflaging a barred spiral galaxy. The galaxy, known as NGC 5068, is located about 20 million light-years away from Earth in the southern region of the constellation Virgo. It has a diameter of approximately 45,000 light-years and features a prominent central structure shaped like a bar, densely packed with mature stars.

NGC 5068, like most galaxies, harbors a black hole at its center, hidden behind the central bar. This black hole exerts a strong gravitational pull, drawing the stars together. The foreground of the new image is adorned with bright pinkish-red patches, which represent thousands of hot, young star clusters emitting ultraviolet light. These patches are found along the galaxy’s spiral arms, where new stars typically form.

To observe the intricate features of NGC 5068, the new Hubble image combines data from ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared wavelengths. The swirling spiral arms of the galaxy can be faintly discerned by tracing the pattern of the bright pinkish-red patches encircling the central bar-shaped structure.

The galaxy NGC 5068 is also believed to host at least 110 Wolf-Rayet stars, old and massive stars that lose mass at an incredibly high rate. These stars are over 25 times the mass of our Sun and up to a million times more luminous. In comparison, our Milky Way galaxy contains around 220 Wolf-Rayet stars.

In addition to the Hubble Space Telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has also captured an infrared image of NGC 5068. This image forms part of a science campaign to study star formation in gaseous regions of nearby galaxies. The JWST has been building upon earlier Hubble observations, including a collection of 10,000 images of star clusters.

NASA

