Vecinos galácticos: NGC 3558 y LEDA 83465

This article highlights two galaxies, NGC 3558 and LEDA 83465, as seen in a recent Hubble Space Telescope image. They are located roughly 450 million light-years away from Earth and are separated by about 150,000 light-years. While this distance may seem vast, it is relatively close in galactic terms, especially when compared to the 2.5 million light-year distance of our nearest galactic neighbor, the Andromeda galaxy.

The reason for their close proximity is that they belong to the Abell 1185 galaxy cluster, a densely packed and chaotic cluster where galaxies interact with each other through gravity. Some interactions have resulted in galaxies being torn apart, but NGC 3558 has managed to retain its integrity as an elliptical galaxy and a low-ionization nuclear emission-line region (LINER).

LINERs are galactic nuclei or cores characterized by the chemical fingerprints in the light they emit. LINERs emit light indicating that the atoms and molecules within them have either been weakly ionized or not ionized at all. Ionization occurs when atoms or molecules lose or gain electrons, and in the case of LINERs, the weak ionization suggests that many of the atoms and molecules have either lost a single electron or have retained all their electrons.

The exact mechanism behind this weak ionization in LINERs like NGC 3558 is still a subject of debate among astronomers. It could be driven by different processes such as shockwaves, radiation from massive stars, or hot gas in accretion discs within galaxies. NGC 3558 likely acquired its present form by devouring smaller galaxies in the galaxy cluster, similar to LEDA 83465.

– Hubble Space Telescope Picture of the Week: ESA/Hubble & NASA, M. West

– Hubble Space Telescope: The Hubble Space Telescope (Hubble or HST) is one of NASA’s Great Observatories and was launched into low Earth orbit in 1990. It is named after astronomer Edwin Hubble.

– Milky Way: The Milky Way is the galaxy that contains our Solar System and is part of the Local Group of galaxies. It is a barred spiral galaxy with an estimated 100-400 billion stars and a diameter of 150,000-200,000 light-years. The name “Milky Way” comes from its appearance as a faint band of light in the night sky.