Prepárese para la lluvia de meteoritos Dracónidas este fin de semana

The Draconid meteor shower is set to peak on October 8, making it a perfect weekend activity for stargazers. Unlike many other meteor showers, the Draconids are visible just after nightfall and throughout the evening hours, so there’s no need to stay up late. However, this shower is on the sparse side, with only about 10 meteors streaking across the sky per hour.

The Draconid meteor shower is created by debris from the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner. It gets its name from the constellation Draco the Dragon, as the meteors appear to come from that direction. These meteors move slower than those in other showers, making them visible for one or two seconds. Plus, with the moon only 23% illuminated, the faint meteors will be easier to spot once night falls.

While the Draconids are typically a mild shower, there have been instances where it turned into a meteor storm, with thousands of meteors per hour. The last time this occurred was in 2018, and the next possible outburst won’t happen until 2025. To catch the meteor shower, all you need is a reclining lawn chair or a comfortable spot to lie down and a wide view of the sky. Avoiding light pollution is ideal for better visibility.

If the Draconids don’t live up to your expectations or bad weather blocks your view, there are several other meteor showers to look forward to this year. The Orionids, Southern Taurids, Northern Taurids, Leonids, Geminids, and Ursids all have peak dates between October and December. Additionally, there are a few more notable celestial events, such as the annular solar eclipse on October 14 and the partial lunar eclipse on October 28. Be sure to grab your camera for some time-lapse videos or long-exposure photography.

So, get ready for a dazzling display of meteors this weekend, and don’t forget to find a dark spot away from city lights for the best experience.

– Meteor shower: A celestial event occurring when the Earth passes through debris trails left behind by comets and asteroids, causing bits of rock and ice to enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, creating visible streaks of light.

– Meteor storm: An uncommon event during a meteor shower where an exceptionally high number of meteors are visible per hour.

