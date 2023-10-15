Vida en la ciudad

La familia Wilson explora las estrellas en una fiesta de estrellas

Roberto Andrés

15 de octubre de 2023
The Wilson family of Hollister recently had the opportunity to embark on a celestial adventure with amateur astronomers David Baumgartner and Ronald Ober. They won a star party at a fundraising event and had the chance to learn about planets and galaxies. Baumgartner brought his 8-inch Orion Ritchey-Chretien telescope, which displayed images on a tablet using wi-fi, while Ober used his 11-inch Celestron Reflector with a traditional eyepiece.

Baumgartner’s interest in astronomy goes back to his childhood when he received a telescope for Christmas. He immediately fell in love with stargazing and has pursued this passion ever since. The Wilson family, especially the grandchildren, was eager to learn from the experts and explore the stars.

During the evening, Baumgartner set the scale of celestial distances using a golf ball as an example. He explained that if the sun were the size of a golf ball, Pluto would be six football fields away. As the night progressed, Baumgartner and Ober located major objects such as the Swan Galaxy, which is 5,500 light-years away, and the Andromeda Galaxy, which is an astonishing 2.537 million light-years away.

One of the highlights of the star party was seeing Saturn up close. The planet’s sharp definition and iconic ring made a deep impression on the Wilson family. The experience was described as phenomenal and well worth the bid to win the star party.

The star party organized by David Baumgartner and Ronald Ober provided the Wilson family with a unique opportunity to explore the wonders of the universe. It was an unforgettable experience that sparked curiosity and awe in both

