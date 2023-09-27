Vida en la ciudad

Ciencia:

El Telescopio Gigante de Magallanes: Desentrañando los Secretos del Cosmos

Bygabriel bota

27 de septiembre de 2023
The Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT) has recently reached a significant milestone in its construction, as it begins fabricating and polishing its seventh and final primary mirror. This mirror is crucial for completing the telescope’s massive 368 square meter light collecting surface, which will revolutionize our understanding of the Universe.

With its exceptional light-gathering capabilities, the GMT promises to be a game-changer in the field of astronomy. Its collecting surface surpasses that of any other telescope, providing us with an unprecedented view of the cosmos. This ambitious project is set to make history by uncovering the secrets of the Universe.

Buell Jannuzi, the principal investigator for the GMT primary mirror segments, director of Steward Observatory, and head of the Department of Astronomy at the University of Arizona, emphasizes the groundbreaking potential of the telescope’s future discoveries. The GMT’s unparalleled capabilities will unlock new realms of knowledge and lead us to a deeper understanding of the cosmos.

The fabrication and polishing of the seventh primary mirror is expected to take four years, highlighting the meticulous and precise nature of building such an advanced instrument. Each mirror segment is made of fused borosilicate glass and requires skillful craftsmanship to achieve the desired shape and surface quality.

Upon completion, the Giant Magellan Telescope will join the ranks of other powerful telescopes around the world, such as the Hubble Space Telescope and the Very Large Telescope in Chile. However, with its superior light-gathering capabilities and enormous light collecting surface, the GMT will stand out as a remarkable tool for scientific exploration.

The Giant Magellan Telescope Organisation is leading this remarkable project, bringing together a consortium of institutions and researchers from the United States, Australia, Brazil, and South Korea. This international collaboration highlights the importance of global cooperation in pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery.

Fuentes:
– Giant Magellan Telescope Organisation. “GMT Begins Fabrication of Seventh Mirror, Marking Historic Milestone in Construction of Giant Magellan Telescope.”
– Buell Jannuzi, Principal Investigator for the GMT Primary Mirror Segments, Director of Steward Observatory, and Head of the Department of Astronomy at the University of Arizona.

