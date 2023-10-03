Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Las hembras pueden aprender sus preferencias de pareja basándose en las elecciones de otras hembras con más experiencia

ByVicky Stavropoulou

3 de octubre de 2023
Las hembras pueden aprender sus preferencias de pareja basándose en las elecciones de otras hembras con más experiencia

A new study suggests that female animals may infer what makes a male attractive by observing the choices of more experienced females. The researchers propose a mathematical model in which young females learn to prefer traits that set successful males apart from others. Rather than simply copying their peers, females might learn to prefer rare traits.

Existing theories on female mate preferences do not fully explain the variety of traits and preferences seen in nature. This new model provides a new perspective on how sexual selection may function. By learning to prefer the rarest trait of a successful male, female preferences cause rare male traits to become more common over generations.

This mechanism helps to maintain variation in male traits, preventing a single attractive trait from out-competing the others. This is consistent with several features of sexual selection in nature, such as rapid evolutionary changes and the persistence of variation in both male traits and female preferences.

The researchers suggest that animals use social information to make decisions in many contexts, and inferring the attractiveness of potential mates may be an extension of this general tendency. This study highlights the importance of considering the context of female mate choices when studying sexual selection.

Fuente:
DuVal EH, Fitzpatrick CL, Hobson EA, Servedio MR (2023) Inferred Attractiveness: A generalized mechanism for sexual selection that can maintain variation in traits and preferences over time. PLoS Biology (2023). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pbio.3002269

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Se descubre un nuevo método para la producción de urea con eficiencia energética

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

Una técnica arquitectónica antigua inspira un nuevo enfoque para mejorar el rendimiento de la estructura metal-orgánica

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

La importancia de gestionar las preferencias de cookies para una experiencia web personalizada

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Se descubre un nuevo método para la producción de urea con eficiencia energética

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Una técnica arquitectónica antigua inspira un nuevo enfoque para mejorar el rendimiento de la estructura metal-orgánica

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La importancia de gestionar las preferencias de cookies para una experiencia web personalizada

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Investigadores surcoreanos protestan contra los recortes propuestos por el gobierno al presupuesto de investigación

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios