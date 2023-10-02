Vida en la ciudad

Los datos de la misión Aditya L1 de la India se harán públicos

The data and science gathered by India’s Aditya L1 mission will be made publicly available, according to the mission’s Project Director, Nigar Shaji. This mission aims to enhance our understanding of the Sun and its impact on space weather. While initially, the data will be exclusively used by scientists at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), it will eventually be shared globally.

Shaji stated, “Science and data are universal. After our scientists have utilized the data for a certain period, it will be made public so that anyone across the world can use it.” This commitment to open data access aligns with the mission’s goal of contributing to the global scientific community’s knowledge.

Aditya L1, India’s first solar mission, has already traveled over 9.2 lakh kilometers on its journey towards its destination, Lagrange Point 1. This strategic location, approximately 15 lakh kilometers from Earth, offers a unique advantage for solar observation. By orbiting this point, the spacecraft can maintain an uninterrupted view of the Sun, allowing for 24/7 observation.

The Aditya L1 mission aims to study various aspects of the Sun, including solar flares, solar wind, coronal mass ejection, coronal heating, magnetic reconnection, and magnetic topology. It will utilize seven instruments for this purpose. By studying these phenomena, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the Sun and its effects on our planet.

The successful launch of Aditya L1 marks an important milestone in India’s space exploration journey. Project Director Nigar Shaji’s leadership and expertise have been vital in realizing this mission. The availability of the collected data from Aditya L1 will not only enhance our understanding of the Sun but also contribute to the advancement of global scientific knowledge.

